The 31 Best College Bars In The US

YouTube/TheAdventurous500 The Sink used to be a frat house at University of Colorado — Boulder. Today, students call it pre-game central.

Campus bars are a fundamental component of the college experience.

Students learn to love their teams, in good times and in bad, while balancing plastic cups of Keystone and watching games with their peers.

Every school has its favourite bar — the one that is as synonymous with a four-year college career as the freshman dorm, quad, or library.

Listed alphabetically by city, we found the best and most beloved college bars in the country.

