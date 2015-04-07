The 40 best college bars in America

Twitter/@HarvardCQH Cambridge Queen’s Head Pub serves great food and cheap beer.

Campus bars are a fundamental component of the college experience.

Every school has its favourite bar — the one that is as synonymous with a four-year college career as the freshman dorm, quad, or library.

Listed alphabetically by city, we found the best and most beloved college bars in the country.

