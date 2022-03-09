I packed these 13 items to keep warm in Antarctica — they were so practical, I’ll be using them to get through every winter

- Antarctica has a harsh, often unpredictable climate that requires heavy-duty cold-weather gear.
- I packed a lot to stay warm in Antarctica. Many items were so useful, I plan to use them at home, too.
- Here’s my Antarctica-approved cold-weather gear list I’ll now use every winter in the Northeast.
So when it came time to pack for an expedition-style cruise in Antarctica, I quickly realized my everyday cold-weather gear would hardly be up to the task of keeping me warm and dry. My planned activities included hiking, kayaking, a “polar plunge,” and camping.
As I assessed what I needed to buy, I knew I would need to layer appropriately. Now that I’m back, the best items I purchased and packed are ones I know will be useful every winter and ski season, whether or not I’m exploring a frozen continent.
If you’re considering a trip to Antarctica — and you should, it’s become more accessible to travelers than ever — or simply live somewhere where winter is brutal, here’s my packing list that kept me toasty, comfortable, and dry.
This one-piece skin-tight base layer was easy to take on and take off — something I appreciated when gearing up multiple times a day — thanks to a two-way zipper, and there was also a waist zipper for when nature called.
It fit close to my skin to wick away sweat and was made of polyamide, which is a durable, abrasion-resistant material, as well as merino wool, spandex, and nylon.
It stretched the best out of all of my base layers, which was important when a landing site required an extended or vertical hike. I could see myself wearing this again for a winter trekking trip or skiing in plunging temperatures.
While they come in different weights to keep you warm, I opted for a midweight because of the comfort. They were also moisture-wicking and odor-resistant, which allowed me to wear them multiple times before they needed to be washed.
They require you to charge a slim battery pack that sits in a pocket at the top of the sock. The battery also allows you to pick between three settings to control the heat, and I usually was able to get about one full day’s wear out of a charge on the medium heat setting.
The battery pack connects by a wire internally in the sock to heat the area below your toes. I thought the heat rose nicely to warm the rest of my foot, which was important for long cold days on land.
I also tried Merino.tech Wool Socks ($24.99) based on a recommendation from an expedition leader who traveled to Antarctica over 150 times. I’m glad I did. These were a great alternative for everyday use and while my feet regularly get itchy in socks, I thought these were incredibly soft and durable.
The Norrøna Warm3 Jacket ($159) fleece zip-up kept my body temperature consistently regulated and was also one of the softest things I’ve ever worn. I reached for it almost every day, either on its own or underneath a heavy jacket.
My Vineyard Vines Stillwater Sherpa Fleece ($116.99) was a super-soft, warm, and cozy pullover that was my favorite for those times. I could keep my iPhone in the discreet front zip pockets and take photos in no time.
The versatility of the Klättermusen Draupner Jacket ($750) made it a standout because it was breathable enough for the warmer temps so I didn’t overheat, but also durable and dry when it got soaked in subzero precipitation.
I also appreciated the adjustable hood, which I often repositioned depending on how the wind was howling. The built-in compass on my sleeve was a nice feature, and I’ll likely get some use out of it at home, too, when I’m navigating confusing city streets.
Fully insulated and waterproof, these Norrøna Tamok Gore-Tex Thermo40 Pants ($529) were warm and lightweight. They never felt heavy or bulky and folded down compactly for packing.
I also appreciated all the pockets and the adjustable waist when I overate at dinner the night before.
Made of Gore-tex, a material I gravitate towards for ski gear for maximum warmth, these Norrøna Lofoten Gore-Tex thermo200 Long Gloves ($199) also had elastic wrist straps, so I was able to take them off quickly to easily snap photos while they dangled.
Lightweight and sturdy, I found these Smith Embark Sunglasses ($219) comfortable to stick in my pocket. They also had ventilated side shields and an optional strap to stay secure around my neck. I would use these at home on a bright winter day, or in place of goggles while skiing.
This Otterbox clear antimicrobial case ($59.95) sealed my brand-new iPhone 13 Pro in tight. Despite a few falls into the snow, it made it through unscathed without even a scratch. Since I’m a bit of a germaphobe and was sailing on an expedition cruise ship, I appreciated that the case was also antimicrobial.
I would suggest at least a 10L size bag (or larger if you have an extra bulky camera), which is the Heeta Dry Bag ($12.99) size I bought. It fit across my body or on my back comfortably and would be great for any winter photography out in the field.
More From Business Insider Australia
-
4 consumer spending trends on the rise in 2021
-
Further extensions to the Sydney lockdown could push Australia into recession, economists warn
-
The Australian property market feels like 2017 again, when sales were peaking and an intervention was imminent
-
I packed for a 10-day ski trip with one suitcase and a personal item. Here are 8 things I regret not packing, and 7 I’m glad I brought.