The 10 Best Coffee Shops In New York City

New York City is flooded with coffee shops all vying to become your number one choice when it comes to satisfying your daily caffeine craving. There seem to be a plenty of options, so the real question is: Which one do you pick?
With help from Yelp reviewers, we give you the best coffee New York City has to offer.
You will find everything from large cafes with plenty of room for you to read a book or get some studying done, to holes in the wall that, while small, are must-stop coffee shops.
319 Church St.
Tribeca
When you walk into La Colombe Torrefaction, you know that the main focus is the farm direct blends it brews and serves to its customers. The cafe is merchandise free, meaning you won't find any CDs or mugs cluttering the cafe, and offers comfortable seating.
Yelp user Xavier S. commented, 'If you really want real coffee from a place that focuses on coffee and knows what they're doing, then this is the place for you.'
Note: Yelp's search results are based on an algorithm that is designed to provide the best results based on a number of different factors including review text, ratings, and number of reviews. Because several factors are taken into account, this is why you may see a 3.5-star restaurant with 500 reviews showing above a 4-star one with 15 reviews.
115 St. Marks Pl.
East Village
Box Kite Coffee perfects its presentation when it comes comes to its food and drink offerings.
Yelp reviewer Michelle L. stated, 'Everything at Box Kite is awesome -- the coffee, food, ambiance, and really friendly people!'
Note: Yelp's search results are based on an algorithm that is designed to provide the best results based on a number of different factors including review text, ratings, and number of reviews. Because several factors are taken into account, this is why you may see a 3.5-star restaurant with 500 reviews showing above a 4-star one with 15 reviews.
182 Driggs Ave.
Greenpoint
It's no surprise that Crema BK made the list with its sought-after cold brew, expertly crafted espresso drinks, and delicious treats.
'Impeccable coffee every single time,' said Yelp user Jo H. 'The owner couldn't be nicer and the other staff always serve up the perfect shot. Excellent flavour and depth to both hot and cold drinks.'
Note: Yelp's search results are based on an algorithm that is designed to provide the best results based on a number of different factors including review text, ratings, and number of reviews. Because several factors are taken into account, this is why you may see a 3.5-star restaurant with 500 reviews showing above a 4-star one with 15 reviews.
1 Meserole St.
East Williamsburg
The family-owned cafe has a wide selection of teas as well as Filipino coffee blends and treats.
Yelp user O W. commented, 'I love this spot. Their cassava cake is soooo good. I love how friendly both the server and owner are. Not a scene, just a quality coffee shop with pleasant service!! Very reasonable pricing as well.'
Note: Yelp's search results are based on an algorithm that is designed to provide the best results based on a number of different factors including review text, ratings, and number of reviews. Because several factors are taken into account, this is why you may see a 3.5-star restaurant with 500 reviews showing above a 4-star one with 15 reviews.
86 East 7th St.
East Village
Abraço is known for its silky espresso and yummy treats. Be sure to try the signature olive oil cake and cookies.
Yelp reviewer Serena C. commented, 'My favourite coffee spot in the whole city. The coffee is really exquisite, and so are the pastries.'
Note: Yelp's search results are based on an algorithm that is designed to provide the best results based on a number of different factors including review text, ratings, and number of reviews. Because several factors are taken into account, this is why you may see a 3.5-star restaurant with 500 reviews showing above a 4-star one with 15 reviews.
25 Jay St.
DUMBO
Brooklyn Roasting Company offers coffee and tea blends from all over the world and is committed to upholding Fair Trade, Rainforest Alliance, and organic standards.
The packaging facility is also Kosher certified.
Note: Yelp's search results are based on an algorithm that is designed to provide the best results based on a number of different factors including review text, ratings, and number of reviews. Because several factors are taken into account, this is why you may see a 3.5-star restaurant with 500 reviews showing above a 4-star one with 15 reviews.
9 St. Marks Pl.
East Village
The unmistakable signature graphic designs on the walls give I Am Coffee a unique vibe to go along with its delicious blends and treats. Don't forget to ask about the daily specials.
'Don't get me wrong, I'm in no way a coffee snob, but this hole in the wall serves up some of the most delicious brew I've ever had,' raved Yelp user Alena G. 'The two guys that run the place are super friendly (and extraordinarily attractive, not that it matters...), and the prices are affordable.'
Note: Yelp's search results are based on an algorithm that is designed to provide the best results based on a number of different factors including review text, ratings, and number of reviews. Because several factors are taken into account, this is why you may see a 3.5-star restaurant with 500 reviews showing above a 4-star one with 15 reviews.
70 Lafayette St.
Soho
Another La Colombe location makes the list. Coffee patrons can't resist the worldly blends and 'culinary coffee,' a term invented by founders Todd Carmichael and Jean Philippe Iberti.
Note: Yelp's search results are based on an algorithm that is designed to provide the best results based on a number of different factors including review text, ratings, and number of reviews. Because several factors are taken into account, this is why you may see a 3.5-star restaurant with 500 reviews showing above a 4-star one with 15 reviews.
155 E. Broadway
Lower East Side
Rated the No. 1 coffee shop in New York City by Yelp, 12 Corners offers a delicious array of beverages, pastries, and sandwiches. Twelve Corners has a welcoming ambiance and incredibly friendly and knowledgeable staff to ensure you have an amazing experience every time.
'Not only do they serve good coffee and pastries but there's good service!' Yelp reviewer Chuck P. said. 'The staffs knows how to make people feel comfortable when they walked in, they have good manners, attentive and friendly. This is the place you should be at every single day.'
Note: Yelp's search results are based on an algorithm that is designed to provide the best results based on a number of different factors including review text, ratings, and number of reviews. Because several factors are taken into account, this is why you may see a 3.5-star restaurant with 500 reviews showing above a 4-star one with 15 reviews.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.