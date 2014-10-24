The 10 Best Coffee Shops In San Francisco

San Francisco is filled with coffee lovers and shops that are dedicated to offering the best roasts around.
The folks at Yelp helped us create a list of the best places to satisfy your caffeine craving in the Bay Area.
From coffee artisans who spent years perfecting their bean blends to the inventors of the coffee companion the “toast cup,” these are the best coffee shops in SF.
Mission
Four Barrel Coffee roasts its beans in-store and offers a welcoming environment. Make sure to ask for your coffee with 'no room' so your cup is filled to the brim.
Yelp user Chris P. commented, 'If you have time, try the pour-over station and order some great coffee. Once you order, the barista will let you smell the freshly ground beans. They have pour-over coffee down to a science.'
Note: Yelp's search results are based on an algorithm that is designed to provide the best results based on a number of different factors including review text, ratings, and number of reviews. Because several factors are taken into account, this is why you may see a 3.5-star restaurant with 500 reviews showing above a 4-star one with 15 reviews.
SoMa
Inspired by the origin of coffee in Vienna, the founder of Blue Bottle Coffee Co. made it his mission to offer customers coffee at the peak of its freshness using the finest, and most responsibly sourced, beans. The coffee shop also bakes its own cookies and pastries in store.
Note: Yelp's search results are based on an algorithm that is designed to provide the best results based on a number of different factors including review text, ratings, and number of reviews. Because several factors are taken into account, this is why you may see a 3.5-star restaurant with 500 reviews showing above a 4-star one with 15 reviews.
Nob Hill/Union Square
The Beanstalk Cafe is the perfect place to grab a quick yet delicious bite to eat and enjoy coffee from the best roaster in the Bay Area. Don't miss out on the 'toast cup' -- bacon and eggs in a crispy cup of toast.
Yelp commenter Mary M. stated, 'I routinely get an Americano and add... nothing! Because the coffee is that good... it's so super good.'
Note: Yelp's search results are based on an algorithm that is designed to provide the best results based on a number of different factors including review text, ratings, and number of reviews. Because several factors are taken into account, this is why you may see a 3.5-star restaurant with 500 reviews showing above a 4-star one with 15 reviews.
Mission Bay, SoMa
Owner Phil Jaber spent years perfecting 30 coffee blends before he opened his dream, Philz Coffee.
Yelp user Janny S. said, 'They pride themselves in brewing the coffee one cup at a time with the pour-over method... Your cup of coffee is highly customise-able. The baristas have great product knowledge and are very friendly... I am currently in love with the Mint Mojito Iced Coffee, sweet and creamy, it really hits the spot!'
Note: Yelp's search results are based on an algorithm that is designed to provide the best results based on a number of different factors including review text, ratings, and number of reviews. Because several factors are taken into account, this is why you may see a 3.5-star restaurant with 500 reviews showing above a 4-star one with 15 reviews.
Hayes Valley
Another Blue Bottle Coffee shop makes the list because the coffee is just THAT good. Many people rave about the New Orleans-style iced coffee in particular.
Yelp user Jennifer M. commented, 'Best iced coffee I've ever had -- made with cane sugar and chicory. And one of the best hot coffees I've ever had. I understand this obsession with Blue Bottle now. Compared to other local SF roasters, the flavour is a darker and bolder roast.'
Note: Yelp's search results are based on an algorithm that is designed to provide the best results based on a number of different factors including review text, ratings, and number of reviews. Because several factors are taken into account, this is why you may see a 3.5-star restaurant with 500 reviews showing above a 4-star one with 15 reviews.
Bernal Heights, Mission
CoffeeShop is known for its wide array of coffee selections as well as its delicious treats. The cafe offers gluten-free and vegan options as well. CoffeeShop even uses coffee ice cubes in its iced coffee drinks so the flavour doesn't get diluted. The small shop has little seating, but what it lacks in space it makes up for in flavour.
Note: Yelp's search results are based on an algorithm that is designed to provide the best results based on a number of different factors including review text, ratings, and number of reviews. Because several factors are taken into account, this is why you may see a 3.5-star restaurant with 500 reviews showing above a 4-star one with 15 reviews.
Another coffee shop to make it on the list twice, Philz Coffee is surely a go-to spot in San Francisco. The renowned local chain offers amazing coffee and equally amazing pastries.
Yelp commenter Ed L. wrote, 'I've never had a coffee taken black that was as smooth, nutty and sweet as the Philtered soul. And, one sip and I could feel the caffeine high already. The force is strong with this one.'
Note: Yelp's search results are based on an algorithm that is designed to provide the best results based on a number of different factors including review text, ratings, and number of reviews. Because several factors are taken into account, this is why you may see a 3.5-star restaurant with 500 reviews showing above a 4-star one with 15 reviews.
Outer Sunset
The Andytown Coffee Roasters mission is to deliver coffee that is 'transparently sourced, precisely roasted, carefully brewed, and served with pride.' The coffee shop has strong, delicious coffee and offers savory and sweet gluten-free pastries as well as a seasonal, open-face sandwich. The relaxed vibe ensures a pleasant experience.
Note: Yelp's search results are based on an algorithm that is designed to provide the best results based on a number of different factors including review text, ratings, and number of reviews. Because several factors are taken into account, this is why you may see a 3.5-star restaurant with 500 reviews showing above a 4-star one with 15 reviews.
Marina, Cow Hollow
The name 'Bereka' is an Ethiopian word which means 'blessing.' It's used during Ethiopian coffee ceremonies. Each cup of coffee is made by hand to ensure the highest quality allowing customers to customise their orders.
Yelp user Erica L. commented, 'When I grabbed the cup, it actually felt special and I'm telling you, it was PERFECT. Hot, robust, rich flavour, and perfectly creamed. Delicious.'
Note: Yelp's search results are based on an algorithm that is designed to provide the best results based on a number of different factors including review text, ratings, and number of reviews. Because several factors are taken into account, this is why you may see a 3.5-star restaurant with 500 reviews showing above a 4-star one with 15 reviews.
Pacific Heights, Lower Pacific Heights
B Patisserie mixes French and American flavours to offer the most delicious coffee and pastries in San Francisco. The owner is a professional pastry chef, so your pastry is the perfect complement to your coffee, which comes from its partnership with Four Barrel Coffee.
Yelp user Richard H. comments, 'Adjectives can not even begin to describe my first bite into (the signature Kouign Amann). Four barrel coffee...was the perfect pairing for my eats!'
Note: Yelp's search results are based on an algorithm that is designed to provide the best results based on a number of different factors including review text, ratings, and number of reviews. Because several factors are taken into account, this is why you may see a 3.5-star restaurant with 500 reviews showing above a 4-star one with 15 reviews.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.