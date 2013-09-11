The 10 Best Coffee Shops In San Francisco

San Francisco serves up some of the best java in the country, with strong flavours and cozy storefronts that keep the city satisfied.

Our friends at Yelp have helped us assemble a list of San Francisco’s best coffee shops.

While some popular local chains dominate the top 10, there’s also tons of variety among the small shops.

And these shops don’t just serve your standard cappuccino or latte either. From mint mojito espresso to Affogato (a shot of hot espresso over vanilla ice cream) to waffles and sandwiches, these 10 coffee shops stand out from the rest.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.