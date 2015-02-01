The 10 Best Coffee Makers On The Market

There’s nothing better than waking up to the smell of fresh coffee.

The experts at FindTheBest helped us find the best coffee makers on the market. The products are ranked based on FTB’s Smart Rating scale, which accounts for features, carafe, type, ratings, and approval from the Specialty Coffee Association of America.

Whether you’re for a jumpstart in the morning or an afternoon pick-me-up, here are the machines that will brew you the best cup.

10. Brew Express BE-104C ($US199)

The Brew Express BE-104C can make up to four cups at a time and comes with a thermal carafe. The drip coffee maker is one of four makers with the Certified Home Brewer distinction from the Specialty Coffee Association of America.

9. Keurig K65 ($US257)

The Keurig K65 is a single cup pod coffee maker. Insert a machine-compatible pod, add water, preset the timer, and you will wake up to a fresh cup of coffee every morning. The coffee maker self-cleans and has coffee strength settings, so you can adjust the brew to your specifications.

8. Bosch Tassimo Hot Beverage System TAS5542UC ($US148)

If you need a larger batch system, buy the Bosch Tassimo Hot Beverage System TAS5542UC coffee maker, which brews up to eight cups at a time. The pod-type maker is slightly less expensive than the average eight-cup pod brewer, and yields high-quality coffee.

Amazon The Hamilton Beach 49618 12-cup coffee maker.

7. Braun CafeHouse Pure AromaDeluxe ($US105)

The Braun CafeHouse Pure AromaDeluxe is a drip coffee maker that makes up to 10 cups at a time. It comes with great features like automatic shutoff, a portable glass carafe, and brew pause, which allows you to pause the machine mid-brew.

6. Hamilton Beach 49618 ($US40)

Not only is the Hamilton Beach 49618 coffee maker very affordable, it can brew up to 12 cups at a time. The dishwasher-safe machine also has automatic shutoff and brew pause, as well as brew strength settings.

5. Bonavita BV1900TS ($US199)

The stainless steel Bonavita BV1900TS comes with a thermal carafe to keep your coffee warmer longer and is dishwasher safe. The eight-cup drip coffee maker also comes with a two-year warranty.

4. Bonavita BV 1800TH ($US160)

Similar to the other Bonavita to make the list, the Bonavita BV 1800TH drip coffee maker also brews up to eight cups at a time. The coffee maker has automatic on and off functions, a hot plate, and a water level indicator.

3. Cloer 5609 ($US127)

The Cloer 5609 coffee maker comes with many programmable settings and can make up to 12 cups of coffee. The drip coffee maker uses basket-shaped paper filters and has a portable glass carafe.

Amazon The Capresso CM300 coffee maker.

2. Braun CafeHouse Sommelier ($US110)

The 10-cup Braun CafeHouse Sommelier has a portable thermal carafe so your coffee stays warmer longer. The machine also comes with a two year warranty and a hot plate.

1. Capresso CM300 ($US90)

The Capresso CM300 coffee maker is the only brewer on the list to earn a 100 on the Smart Rating scale. The affordably priced drip machine has automatic on and off, brew pause, a water level indicator, programmable settings, and is dishwasher safe. The coffee machine comes with a portable stainless steel thermal carafe and a one-year warranty.

