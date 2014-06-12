The Best Coffee Maker You Can Buy

Whether you find it too pricey to buy your cup of coffee outside the house every morning or you simply can’t wait more than five minutes after hitting your alarm to get your caffeine fix, a great coffee maker can really help start the day off right.

Thanks to our friends over at FindTheBest, we’ve found 10 incredible coffee makers on the market right now.

FindTheBest rated the coffee makers based on six criteria: features, Carafe, type, SCAA approval, CoffeeGeek.com rating, and Amazon.com rating. They then aggregated those scores and created a smart rating for each product.

FindTheBest notes that new coffee makers come out frequently, so this list may not include the newest models.

10. Mr. Coffee DRTX85 ($40)

The Mr. Coffee DRTX85 is well-priced for its high quality brew. The coffee maker can be preset to turn on at a specific time and shuts off automatically so you don’t have to worry that you left it on after leaving the house.

9. Mr. Coffee JWTX85 ($36)

Amazon Proctor Silex 43574Y

The Mr. Coffee JWTX85 is very similar to the DRTX85, with a slightly lower price tag and a little bit more height. Both coffee makers have eight cup thermal carafes that keep coffee warm and fresh.

8. Proctor Silex 43574Y ($18)

The cheapest coffee maker on our list, this Proctor Silex model is good for the money, but lacks some convenient features of more expensive products out there. It has auto shutoff and brew pause, but its 12 cup glass carafe likely won’t keep your coffee as warm as a thermal one.

7. Capresso MT500 ($180)

The Capresso MT500 has most of the features that you’d expect from its price, including auto shutoff, water level indicator, auto on, and a thermal carafe. It also has a charcoal water filter to reduce chlorine and a ThermoBlock system to reduce calcification. FindTheBest, however, suggests that you may be able to find cheaper coffee makers with higher quality brews.

6. Cuisinart DCC-1400 ($100)

The Cuisinart DCC-1400 also has auto on and off, a water filter, and brew pause. It includes a self-clean feature, and Amazon.com reviewers were impressed by its thermal carafe’s ability to keep coffee warm.

5. Technivorm KBGT 741 Polished Silver ($299)

Amazon Keurig B145

The Specialty Coffee Association of America awards the Technivorm KBGT 741 with five stars, meaning temperature of 200 degrees farenheit. This product includes typical features such as a water level indicator and a hot plate to keep coffee warm. This coffee maker is one of the few that brews at an optimal temperature.

4. Keurig B145 ($73)

The Keurig B145 is the only one cup brewer on our list, so if you’re a fan of the Keurig system and are only making coffee for one, this is a great option. Keurigs vary in features, but this one includes brew pause and auto shutoff. A nice thing about the Keurig is its ability to brew your coffee in less than a minute.

3. Technivorm CDT Polished Silver ($299)

The Technivorm CDT Polished Silver is another of only four SCAA approved coffee makers. It brews 10 cups in just six minutes and functions similarly to other Technivorm products, but with a different cylindrical appearance.

2. Bonavita BV 1800 ($125)

Amazon Bonavita BV 1800TH

The SCAA also gives the Bonavita BV 1800 coffee maker its seal of approval. Its quality brewing includes a 1400 W heater that brings water to optimal temperatures. This version is good for coffee lovers who prefer a glass carafe, although it likely won’t keep the coffee quite as hot.

1. Bonavita BV 1800TH ($125)

The Bonavita BV 1800TH is the only product to receive a FindTheBest smart rating of 100, including five stars from the SCAA and a perfect 10 from CoffeeGeek.com. It’s the same as the Bonavita BV 1800, just with a thermal carafe to perfect the coffee maker.

