The 10 Best Cocktail Bars In NYC

You can go to any old New York bar to down a stiff drink, but if you’re the kind of person that really wants to enjoy and savour a thoughtful cocktail, you’ll need to look a little harder.
With help from Yelp reviewers, we put together a list of the best cocktail bars in New York City.
The bartenders and mixologists at these establishments know how to whip up everything from classic cocktails to innovative creations that won’t fail to impress.
Lower East Side
With a cocktail list the size of a short novel, Nitecap's knowledgeable mixologists are ready to effortlessly whip up a carefully crafted drink -- even a nightcap -- at your leisure.
'Nitecap goes the extra mile,' says Yelp reviewer Sarah H., 'whether it comes to their delicious old-fashioned or ensuring that the place is not sardine crowded.'
Williamsburg
Honestly, what's more 'Brooklyn' than a vintage-style cocktail? Dram delivers strong, liquor-based beverages in a modern speakeasy setting. The bar also serves beer and wine, but come on -- we know why you're really here.
'The drinks are pricey,' Yelp reviewer Dinah B. admits, 'but after watching the bartender vigorously at work, you'll agree it's worth the splurge.'
Greenwich Village
An upscale bar and lounge in the Village, Analogue has the laid-back ambience to accompany the refined quality of the mixed drinks. Take your drink to the back 'Record Room' and sip in style.
'The perfect place to go for a low-key drink,' says Yelp reviewer Edmund T. 'They have a wonderful selection of whiskey and they make some pretty tasty cocktails.'
East Village
Death & Co. was a well-hidden gem on the border of the East Village and Alphabet City, but the secret's out, and now cocktail enthusiasts are prepared for the long wait, especially on weekends, for this bar's award-winning menu.
The folks behind Death & Co. are also the masterminds behind Nitecap, we'll have you know.
West Village
Little Branch has the art of the 'bartender's choice' down to a science, and honestly, this is the way to go when ordering your drink. Just tell the mixologists behind the bar what flavours or liquors you like, and they will make something surprising and delicious.
'Little Branch (is) a home of truly custom-cocktails served by suspender-clad mixologists behind a dark and sophisticated bar,' Yelp reviewer Ali M. writes.
East Village
The Wayland's cocktails make use of fresh ingredients, quality liquor, and creativity. Nothing at The Wayland is average -- even the bar's Garden Variety Margarita, which is made with blanco tequila, ginger kale juice, lime, agave nectar, and smoked sea salt.
'Something about this place makes you feel cool just for having stepped through the door,' says Yelp reviewer Linda M.
Park Slope
Blueprint is hailed for both its food and drink menus. Find classic cocktails like the Dark and Stormy or the Sazerac, and Blueprint's own house cocktails, which range from the espresso-laden Kickstarter to the Kentucky Waltz, made with bourbon, ceylon tea, maple syrup, and mint.
East Village
Tucked away inside a Japanese restaurant, Angel's Share prides itself on its secrecy and, of course, its cocktails. Every drink has a back story which provides the perfect setting for enjoying your concoction.
'Angel's Share serves Asian-influenced cocktails that are just amazing -- unique, delicious, and creative,' Yelp reviewer Rebecca Y. raves.
Gramercy
Dear Irving is decorated straight out of the gilded age. Ring the buzzer to let your bartender know when you're ready for your next drink, and select from a menu that lists not just the ingredients, but the type of person each drink is best suited for.
'The drinks are a bit pricey ($15) but very, very potent,' says Yelp reviewer Kush K. 'I would highly recommend for a first date location.'
East Village
Just a few doors down from Death & Co., Amor y Amargo is all about the bitters (and in fact, amargo means 'bitter' in Spanish). Even if you don't know anything about bitters themselves, you'll still be able to appreciate the bitters-centric drinks the folks at Amor y Amargo keep in their repertoires.
'This bar is a true innovator and for my two cents is the best bar in the country,' Yelp reviewer Scott S. says.
