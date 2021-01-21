All the best coats from the Biden-Harris inauguration day

Kent Nishimura/Los Angeles Times/Getty Images/Patrick Semansky-Pool/Getty Images/NICHOLAS KAMM/AFP/Getty Images From left to right: Second daughter Ella Emhoff, poet Amanda Gorman, and Vice President Kamala Harris.

Cold weather often accompanies inauguration day in DC.

Today was no different, and both men and women adorned stylish coats.

The poet Amanda Gorman and second daughter Ella Emhoff, among others, wore standout pieces.

The Biden-Harris inauguration was met with harsh winds and temperatures that hovered around 40 degrees in Washington DC.

That meant everyone wore coats. Many political leaders and performers saw outerwear as an opportunity to make statements, both bold and subtle.

From Jennifer Lopez’s white suffragette coat to inaugural poet Amanda Gorman’s sunshine yellow overcoat, here are some of the most stunning looks from the historic day.

Vice President Kamala Harris wore a purple overcoat as a tribute to Shirley Chisholm, the first Black woman to run for president.

Kevin Dietsch – Pool/Getty Images Vice President-elect Senator Kamala Harris, right, and husband Douglas Emhoff wave while arriving at the 59th presidential inauguration.

Vice President Kamala Harris wore a blue-purple monochromatic look at her inauguration.

The coat, by American designer Christopher John Rogers, may have been meant as a symbol of unity, as purple is red and blue mixed together.

Others pointed out that it could have been a nod to Shirley Chisholm, the first Black woman to run for president. Chisholm’s campaign colours were yellow and purple.

Amanda Gorman, the inaugural poet, wore the brightest outfit of the day, featuring a bright-yellow Prada coat.

PATRICK SEMANSKY/POOL/AFP via Getty Images American poet Amanda Gorman reads a poem during the 59th Presidential Inauguration at the US Capitol in Washington DC on January 20, 2021.

Amanda Gorman made history as the youngest inaugural poet – she’s just 22 – and recited her poem “The Hill We Climb” wearing a bright-yellow coat.

Gorman told Vogue the coat was a nod to First Lady Jill Biden, who suggest Gorman for the role as inaugural poet.

Gorman’s Prada coat, which initially sold for $US2,777.28, is currently sold out.

She accessorized the look with a special gift of jewellery from Oprah Winfrey, a pair of gold hoops from Nikos Koulis’s Energy Collection, and a birdcage ring from Of Rare Origin as a nod to Maya Angelou.

First lady Jill Biden made a statement with her tweed blue coat from the American fashion label, Markarian.

Jim Lo Scalzo/Associated Press First lady Jill Biden wore a monochromatic blue look.

President Joe Biden, first lady Jill Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris, and first gentleman Doug Emhoff all wore American designers.

Jill Biden wore an ocean-blue overcoat from Markarian, a New York-based luxury fashion label founded in 2017 by designer Alexandra O’Neill. Her outfit, which featured velvet accents, was matched with ocean-blue gloves and a mask.

Speaking to Insider, a representative for the brand said the colour was to “signify trust, confidence, and stability.”

The new second daughter Ella Emhoff wore an embellished plaid coat.

Kent Nishimura/Los Angeles Times/Getty Images Ella Emhoff and Cole Emhoff walk to their seats at the 59th presidential inauguration in Washington, DC.

Ella Emhoff is already being regarded as a “style icon.” For inauguration day, she didn’t disappoint.

The Parsons textile design student wore a Miu Miu coat, which featured a plaid pattern, embellishments, and strong shoulders. An embroidered, floppy collar peeked out.

Michelle Obama wore an impeccable inauguration outfit, which featured a plum overcoat.

Rob Carr/Getty Images Former US President Barack Obama and Michelle Obama at the inauguration of US President-elect Joe Biden on the West Front of the US Capitol on January 20, 2021 in Washington, DC.

The former first lady, Michelle Obama, had a style moment at the Biden-Harris inauguration.

Obama wore a monochromatic plum suit complete with a coat from Black designer Sergio Hudson.

Twitter users were quick to comment on Obama’s fashion upgrade from the 2017 inauguration.

Speaker Nancy Pelosi wore a bright blue ensemble.

JIM LO SCALZO/POOL/AFP via Getty Images House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and her husband Paul Pelosi arrive in the Crypt of the US Capitol.

Speaker Nancy Pelosi has become known for her powerful coats, after wearing a bright orange coat from Max Mara to a meeting with former President Donald Trump over his proposed border wall.

Today, she continued her powerful looks with a mask-to-heals turquoise look.

Hillary Clinton’s outfit matched Obama’s with a similar plum-coloured overcoat.

Brendan McDermid/Reuters Hillary Clinton wore a plum overcoat and purple scarf to the Biden-Harris inauguration.

Underneath her plum coat, Clinton wore a pussy-bow-like scarf, which is often worn by female politicians as a symbol of protest.

Additionally, the decision to wear purple may have been a nod to bipartisanship compromise. It’s a colour she’s worn in the past.

Inauguration performer Jennifer Lopez made a statement in her head-to-toe white outfit.

Rob Carr/Getty Images Jennifer Lopez sings during the inauguration of US President-elect Joe Biden on the West Front of the US Capitol.

Jennifer Lopez performed a rendition of “This Land is Your Land” while wearing a suffragette white Chanel pantsuit. White has historically been a way to honour the women’s suffrage movement.

The fitted coat sparkled with pearl detailing that created an overall dazzling look.

While Sen. Bernie Sanders garnered attention for his mittens, others noticed a repeat coat from his presidential campaign.

Patrick Semansky-Pool/Getty Images Sen. Bernie Sanders at the 59th inaugural ceremony.

Sen. Bernie Sanders arrived at the inauguration wearing a familiar coat, the same one he wore in a presidential campaign video that quickly turned into a meme. The coat is from a Vermont-based brand, Burton.

Others were more focused on his mittens and his look quickly sparked a flood of interest.

The mittens were knitted by a Vermont teacher named Jen Ellis, who constructed them out of recycled sweater bits and lined the gloves with fleece.

Sen. Amy Klobuchar wore the same coat from the day she announced her run for the presidency.

Melina Mara – Pool/Getty Images Klobuchar wore a familiar gold coat at the Biden-Harris inauguration.

Sen. Amy Klobuchar wore a mustard yellow overcoat as she spoke throughout today’s inauguration.

It was the same coat she wore when she announced her presidential run in 2019, according to The Washington Post. The Post also added that the gold and purple may have also been a subtle reference to the University of Minnesota, her husband’s alma mater.

Former First Lady Laura Bush was twinning with Jill Biden in a baby-blue coat.

Win McNamee/AP Laura Bush wore a baby-blue overcoat to the Biden-Harris inauguration.

Laura Bush matched her baby-blue coat with a sparkling set of pearls.

