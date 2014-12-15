Which Cloud Storage Is Cheapest? How Prices For Google Drive, Dropbox, iCloud, And OneDrive Compare

It can be difficult to decide what kind of cloud storage is right for you.

It depends on which operating system you use most frequently, the types of files you like to upload, and a bunch of other factors.

For example, if you spend most of your day checking Gmail and using Chrome, Google Drive would probably be the most convenient and familiar to you. Microsoft’s OneDrive is ideal if you primarily use Windows-based devices.

While each service has its advantages and disadvantages, some storage platforms are cheaper than others.

Here’s how all of the options look for each service.

(Note: all prices refer to individual accounts, not options for businesses).

Google Drive

15GB- Free

100GB- $US1.99 per month

1TB- $US9.99 per month

Dropbox

2GB- Free

Up to 16GB- Free, if you refer a bunch of friends. With a basic free account, you get an extra 500MB per referral and you can earn up to 16GB total through this method. It works the same for paid users, but you get 1GB instead of 500MB per referral.

1TB- $US9.99 per month

iCloud

5GB- Free

20GB- $US0.99 per month

200GB- $US3.99 per month

1TB- $US9.99 per month

OneDrive

15GB- Free

100GB- $US1.99 per month

200GB- $US3.99 per month

1TB- $US6.99 per month

Now here’s those storage prices compare, depending on what you’re looking for.

Google Drive and OneDrive give you the most storage space for free.

Google Drive and OneDrive offer the most storage space for free. You get 15GB of storage without having to pay; Dropbox only offers 2GB and iCloud only offers 5GB.

Dropbox gives you an extra 500MB of storage each time you get a friend to sign up, and you can earn up to 16GB through referrals. If you’re have a Pro account (meaning you pay for 1TB of storage), you get 1GB instead of 500MB each time you refer someone.

Microsoft’s OneDrive is the cheapest if you need a whole terabyte of space.

If you need a lot of storage, Microsoft’s OneDrive is the cheapest. You get a whole terabyte (or 1,000GB) of storage for just $US6.99 per month. And, Microsoft throws in an Office 365 subscription with that price, which is an excellent deal.

Google Drive and Dropbox tie for the second cheapest option at $US9.99 for one terabyte of storage. Apple charges $US19.99 per month for one terabyte of space.

Google Drive and iCloud have the most flexible options of the four.

Both Google and Apple offer the most flexible options in terms of pricing and storage. If you’re looking for high capacity storage options, Google Drive offers 10-, 20-, and 30-terabyte options for $US99.99, $US199.99, and $US299.99, respectively, per month.

Apple’s iCloud storage maxes at one terabyte, but there are more options for those who want less space. For example, you can opt for 20GB for $US0.99, 200GB for $US3.99, or 500GB for $US9.99 per month. If you want something less than a terabyte, Google only offers the free 15GB and 100GB for $US1.99 per month.

Dropbox and OneDrive don’t offer as many choices. With Dropbox, you either get 2GB of storage for free or a whole terabyte for $US9.99. The good news is you can get more storage space for free through referrals, but for those who would rather pay a few bucks a month and don’t have the time to seek out friends to refer, there’s no middle option.

OneDrive offers a few options (there are 100GB and 200GB plans), but Google Drive and iCloud offer more.

It’s important to keep in mind that pricing isn’t the only factor you should take into account when choosing a cloud service. But if you have a particular budget in mind, it’s a good place to start.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.