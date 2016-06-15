10 products that everyone should have in their laundry room

Keeping your home and clothing clean is no easy feat. That’s why the laundry room is actually one of the most important rooms in your home.
Here are 10 laundry and cleaning products that everyone should have.
The dust pan for outdoor, outsize messes. This debris collector is big enough to work with a standard-sized broom, making it great for sweeping leaves or other debris outside the house. It has non-skid grips and a hanging mechanism for easy storage.
Instead of stuffing old plastic bags into a drawer (or into other old plastic bags), keep the clutter to a minimum with a wall-mounted grocery bag dispenser. The vessel stores up to 30 bags for easy reuse.
This handheld steamer is versatile enough to be used on fragile fabrics and fabric and drapes. It heats in just two minutes for speedy use.
The Minky Homecare X-Wing Indoor Drying Rack has moving parts to accommodate for any wet laundry, from lingerie to a comforter.
Upgrade your bathroom with a hand-woven double hamper. The oval-shaped hamper has two lids and comes with two removeable canvas bags -- perfect for separating your dark and light clothing before laundry day.
Who wouldn't want a robot cleaning up crumbs around the house? The Roomba 650 functions at the press of a button and works on all types of floors. At under 4 inches tall, it fits under most beds and other pieces of furniture.
Keep that sweaty baseball from getting crushed in the laundry with the Cap Washer. Also useful for keeping hats in shape while travelling.
Instead of taking up valuable space with an ironing board, pick up a super-compact ironing pad. This one even has 'how to iron' instructions printed on the front.
Get sparkling clean floors with this 2-in-one steam mop. It detaches into a handheld steamer, and can swivel to get into hard-to-reach areas. It's great on all kinds of floors, from wood to carpet.
Keep all your dish and sink-cleaning tools in one place. OXO's 4-in-1 appliance cleaning set comes with a loop brush, angled brush, chisel scraper, and flat scraper.
