The Most Epic Beards And Mustaches Of The American Civil War

We’ve officially reached the one-week mark of Movember or No Shave November, an annual tradition that calls for men to grow mustaches and/or beards to raise awareness for testicular and prostate cancer.

So as both a nod to the month and a way to provide inspiration for all those participating, here are 15 of the most epic Civil War facial hair styles (and the men who rocked them).

Which one’s your favourite?

Alpheus Starkey Williams was a lawyer, judge, and journalist who served as a Union general in the American Civil War. He later became a U.S. Congressman, where he served until his death.

Winfield Scott Hancock was a U.S. Army officer and the Democratic nominee for President of the United States in 1880 (he lost to James A. Garfield). He was a Union general in the American Civil War, and nicknamed “Hancock the Superb.”

J.E.B. Stuart, called “Jeb” by his friends and fellow servicemen, was a Confederate States Army general during the American Civil War. He was a friend of Robert E. Lee, and died in a battle defending the then-Confederate capital.

George S. Greene was a civil engineer and a Union general during the American Civil War. His family was well-known for their military service, and he was influential in the battles of Antietam, Chancellorsville, and Gettysburg.

Adelbert Ames was a Union Army general during the American Civil War. After the war was over, he became a military governor, Senator, and civilian governor in Reconstruction-era Mississippi.

Hiram Berdan was the inventor of the Berdan rifle, as well as numerous other weapons and patents. As a world-renowned marksman, he was the commanding colonel of the famed United States Volunteer Sharpshooter Regiments during the American Civil War.

Richard Stoddert Ewell was a Confederate general during the American Civil War. Though he was a well-regarded soldier, his indecisiveness at the battles of Gettysburg and Spotsylvania Court House cost him his reputation. (BONUS: His nickname was “Old Bald Head.”)

Alexander Shaler was a Union Army general in the American Civil War. He received the United States Medal of Honour for his actions at the Second Battle of Fredericksburg where he led his troops straight into the Confederate defenses, helping to win the battle.

John Lorimer Worden was a U.S. rear admiral in the Union Army who commanded the ironclad ship Monitor against Confederate troops during the Civil War. For his heroism, the state of New York commissioned a custom-made 37″ gold and silver inlaid sword from Tiffany & Co.

Stephen Bleecker Luce was U.S. Navy admiral who commanded several war ships for the Union Army during the Civil War. He was also the founder and first president of the Naval War College.

Major General George Crook was a part of the guerrilla warfare in West Virginia and at the battles of Second Bull Run and Chickamauga on behalf of the Union Army. He was nicknamed by the Apache Native Americans Nantan Lupan, which means “Grey Wolf.”

William Babcock Hazen was a Union general in the American Civil War. He turned a bunch of Ohio raw recruits with barely any experience into an army brigade that changed the tide of several major battles throughout the war.

Ambrose Burnside was a railroad executive, inventor, and industrialist from Rhode Island, who served as both a governor and a U.S. Senator. He was a Union Army general in the American Civil War, and best of all, sideburns were named after his signature facial hair style (seriously).

