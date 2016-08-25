The 30 most beautiful city parks around the world

amsterdamned/iStock Keukenhof in Lisse, the Netherlands.

City parks serve an important purpose: in the midst of the world’s biggest population centres, they provide a sense of peace and relaxation.

And the best part is that most of them are free.

Some parks are massive green spaces, while others encompass mountain ranges, museums, and palaces. No visit to a great city is complete without seeing its greatest park.

Here are the 30 of the best city parks around the world.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.