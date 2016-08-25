The 30 most beautiful city parks around the world

amsterdamned/iStockKeukenhof in Lisse, the Netherlands.
City parks serve an important purpose: in the midst of the world’s biggest population centres, they provide a sense of peace and relaxation.
And the best part is that most of them are free.
Some parks are massive green spaces, while others encompass mountain ranges, museums, and palaces. No visit to a great city is complete without seeing its greatest park.
Here are the 30 of the best city parks around the world.
BALBOA PARK, SAN DIEGO: The park is home to beautiful architecture as well as the world famous San Diego Zoo.
AltitudeCAM/iStock
BEIHAI PARK, BEIJING: This Chinese park has been around in some form since the 11th century. It's filled with beautiful imperial palaces of the past.
Leonid Andronov/iStock
BOBOLI GARDENS, FLORENCE: Between the ancient sculptures, the fountains, and the gardens, this is one of the most beautiful parks in one of the most beautiful cities in the world.
gillmar/Shutterstock
CENTRAL PARK, NEW YORK: Covering 843 acres in the heart of Manhattan, Central Park is one of the world's most famous parks. While it provides an escape from the hustle and bustle of the city, it also allows you the chance to marvel at the city's tallest buildings from the comfort of green pastures.
iStock
CHAPULTEPEC, MEXICO CITY: Chapultepec is the largest city park in the Western Hemisphere. The park includes a lake, a few museums, and a colonial castle.
alicenerr/iStock
DIAMOND HEAD STATE MONUMENT, HONOLULU: Only in Hawaii would you find a volcano in the middle of a bustling city. It's visible from the city's famous Waikiki Beach.
DISCOVERY PARK, SEATTLE: On a clear day, you can see well past Seattle and gaze upon Mount Rainier, the tallest peak in the state of Washington.
iStock
ENGLISCHER GARTEN, MUNICH: Even bigger than Central Park, Englischer Garten boasts multiple beer gardens, nude sunbathing spots, and even a surfing spot.
GOLDEN GATE PARK, SAN FRANCISCO: Misleadingly not located right next to the Golden Gate Bridge, the park is still one of the most beautiful green spaces in the United States. Make sure to check out the Japanese Tea Garden.
Andrew Zarivny/iStock
GRIFFITH PARK, LOS ANGELES: The massive park boasts the Griffith Observatory, a zoo, and a hiking path that leads you to the Hollywood Sign.
THE HIGH LINE, NEW YORK: In an innovative act of urban renewal, The Big Apple transformed abandoned subway tracks on the west side of Manhattan into a public park.
Marco Rubino/Shutterstock
HYDE PARK, LONDON: Something like the Central Park of London, Hyde Park is perhaps the most famous park in a city full of famous parks.
lemhartley/iStock
IBIRAPUERA PARK, SAO PAULO: One of South America's largest public parks is home to palaces and even an aquarium.
Filipe Frazao/Shutterstock
KEUKENHOF, LISSE, NETHERLANDS: If you want to see the most beautiful display of flowers you'll ever see in your life, then Keukenhof is the way to go.
amsterdamned/iStock
LUMPINI PARK, BANGKOK: A rare green space in Thailand's bustling capital city, the expansive park includes an artificial lake.
All About Space/Shutterstock
LUXEMBOURG GARDEN, PARIS: While the French Senate now meets inside the palace, have a seat on a bench and enjoy one of Paris's most iconic parks.
Gurgen Bakhshetyan/Shutterstock
MILLENNIUM PARK, CHICAGO: Known more for its odd sculptures as opposed to its green space, the most famous part of the park is 'The Bean,' which provides a reflection of the city's skyline.
MOUNT FABER PARK, SINGAPORE: Part of a long trail that spans three city parks, no trip here would be complete without walking across Henderson Waves Bridge, which takes you to neighbouring Telok Blangah Hill Park.
Lawrence Wee/Shutterstock
MOUNT ROYAL PARK, MONTREAL: Go to the top of Mount Royal for spectacular views of the French Canadian city's skyline.
NAMBA PARKS, OSAKA, JAPAN: While most city parks are wide open fields providing escape, these fascinating gardens, best viewed from above, are located on top of a shopping complex.
PAPAGO PARK, PHOENIX, ARIZONA: It's rare that you can experience the best of the desert while still inside a major modern city.
PARC GUELL, BARCELONA: While maybe not as green looking as most other parks, Park Güell is full of lively and colourful architecture.
r.nagy/Shutterstock
PHOENIX PARK, DUBLIN: While the Irish park houses one of Europe's oldest zoos, you can spot packs of deer wherever you walk.
Bartkowski/Shutterstock
PROSPECT PARK, BROOKLYN: Designed by the same architects behind Central Park, this Brooklyn landmark is so expansive that you won't even feel like you're in New York City anymore when walking through it.
batuhanozdel/iStock
STANLEY PARK, VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA: Unlike most city parks, this one wasn't created by a landscape architect. It is mostly natural forest, and it shows.
abdullahecirli/iStock
TABLE MOUNTAIN NATIONAL PARK, CAPE TOWN, SOUTH AFRICA: Topped off by Table Mountain, the park is a popular hiking destination that also displays a wide array of wildlife.
milosradinovic/iStock
TIJUCA NATIONAL PARK, RIO DE JANEIRO: A rainforest located in one of South America's biggest cities, the park is best known for the statue of Christ the Redeemer that towers high over the city.
rmnunes/iStock
UENO PARK, TOKYO: If you're going to visit, make it in spring, when the park shows off an incredible display of cherry blossoms.
y-studio/iStock
