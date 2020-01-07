The 15 best US cities if you're looking to work from home and be your own boss in 2020

Jessie Casson/DigitalVision/Getty About 24% of working Americans are remote at least part of the time.

About 24% of all working Americans work remotely at least part of the time, according to data from the Bureau of Labour Statistics.

But there are some cities where it makes more economic sense to work remotely. New data from work-focused blog Overheard on Conference Calls broke down the best US cities to work remotely based on the cost of living, commute-time savings, Wi-Fi speed, coffee shops, and coworking spaces.

Salt Lake City in Utah and Kansas City in Missouri topped the list for the best places to work from home.

Employees may be trading in conference rooms and cubicles for coworking spaces and coffee shops as more companies move to offer flexible and remote work options.

There are benefits to working outside of the office. For example, a recent study from Owl Labs found that 22% of full-time remote workers reported being happier in their jobs than employees who never work remotely. Remote workers also had better work-life balance, and were more productive and less stressed, the study found.

But there are some cities where it makes more economic sense to work remotely. The work-focused blog Overheard on Conference Calls broke down the best US cities to work remotely based on the cost of living, commute time savings, Wi-Fi speed, number of coffee shops, and number of coworking spaces.

Overheard on Conference Calls gave each city a living and work factors rank. The living factors rank is a weighted score of cost of living and average commute time. Work factors is based on coworking spaces and coffee shops per capita, and average Wi-Fi speed. The overall rank, scored from 1 to 50, is a sum of both categories that is scored and weighted with lower numbers indicating the city was more ideal for remote workers.

Here are the 15 best cities for remote work, based on this data.

15. St. Louis, Missouri

Steven Liveoak/Shutterstock St. Louis

Work factors rank: 22

Living factors rank: 16

14. Virginia Beach, Virginia

Shutterstock Virginia Beach

Work factors rank: 26

Living factors rank: 10

13. Boston, Massachusetts

Jacob Boomsma/Shutterstock Boston

Work factors rank: 10

Living factors rank: 47

12. Miami, Florida

Getty Images Miami

Work factors rank: 1

Living factors rank: 44

11. Charlotte, North Carolina

Work factors rank: 24

Living factors rank: 28

10. Las Vegas, Nevada

Dennis Hohl / EyeEm / Getty Images Las Vegas

Work factors rank: 21

Living factors rank: 14

9. Dallas, Texas

Jeremy Woodhouse/Getty Images Dallas

Work factors rank: 20

Living factors rank: 17

8. Richmond, Virginia

f11photo/Shutterstock Richmond

Work factors rank: 23

Living factors rank: 11

7. Atlanta, Georgia

Work factors rank: 2

Living factors rank: 39

6. Denver, Colorado

EdgeOfReason/Shutterstock Denver

Work factors rank: 7

Living factors rank: 34

5. San Antonio, Texas

Shutterstock San Antonio

Work factors rank: 31

Living factors rank: 5

4. Raleigh, North Carolina

Getty Images Raleigh

Work factors rank: 18

Living factors rank: 20

3. Austin, Texas

Shutterstock Austin

Work factors rank: 15

Living factors rank: 22

2. Salt Lake City, Utah

Shutterstock Salt Lake City

Work factors rank: 5

Living factors rank: 2

1. Kansas City, Missouri

Shutterstock Kansas City

Work factors rank: 13

Living factors rank: 6

