The best cities to travel to in 2020, according to Lonely Planet

Tom Williams/ Getty Washington DC is on the list.

Lonely Planet named the top 10 best cities to travel to in 2020.

Popular cities like Denver, Dubai, Vancouver, and Washington DC made the list.

Meanwhile, lesser-known cities like Kochi, India; La Paz, Bolivia; Bonn, Germany; and Galway, Ireland are also must-see travel destinations.

Salzburg, Austria has been named the top travel destination for the new year.

Lonely Planet announced the top ten cities every traveller should visit in 2020, and some of them may surprise you.

Favourites like Denver, Dubai, and Vancouver made the list, but some of the other cities aren’t as popular. From the historic pyramids in Cairo, Egypt, to the aerial subway line of La Paz, Bolivia, this list will give you a travel bug for the new year.

Keep reading to decide where you’ll book your next trip.

10. Denver, Colorado

Roschetzky Photography/Shutterstock Denver’s City Park.

Denver has been dubbed “The Mile High City” because it’s located exactly one mile above sea level. But the city is really known for its culture and activities.

In the middle of the city, you can find Elitch Gardens, a theme park that has both thrill rides and kids rides. If it’s your first time visiting the city, it’s recommended that you stop at the Museum of Contemporary Art Denver, the Denver Botanic Gardens, the 16th Street Mall, City Park, or the Denver Zoo.

Kayak even named Denver as the cheapest destination to visit in the winter. For just $US196, you can experience Denver’s offerings.

9. Dubai

Mohammed Tareq/Shutterstock Dubai.

Dubai is often compared to Las Vegas, as they are both cities built in the middle of the desert. While Dubai isn’t filled with casinos, it is packed full of some of the most jaw-dropping architecture you will ever see. Built to impress, this city is all about excess.

For example, it’s home to the world’s tallest building, the Burj Khalifa. You can also explore the Dubai Miracle Circle, which is the world’s largest flower garden.

While every inch of Dubai has something to look at, it’s recommended you visit the Museum of Illusions, the Flying Cup, The Outlet Village, and the Dubai Marina.

Lonely Planet describes Dubai as a “stirring alchemy of profound traditions and ambitious futuristic vision wrapped into starkly evocative desert splendor.”

8. Vancouver, Canada

Aolin Chen/Getty Images Vancouver.

Vancouver is conveniently located between the sea and the mountains, creating a must-see metropolis in the middle. The best way to experience this unique location is to walk along the city’s seawall.

If a stroll along the water isn’t for you, then you should try these top places in Vancouver: Granville Island Public Market, Gastown, and Grouse Mountain.

In the winter months, the city becomes a hot spot for skiers – but it has something for everyone year-round.

“Explorable neighbourhoods, drink-and-dine delights and memorable cultural and outdoor activities framed by striking natural vistas – there’s a superfluity of reasons to fall for this ocean-fringed metropolis,” the Lonely Planet wrote about the city.

7. Kochi, India

Frédéric Soltan/ Getty Chinese Fishing Nets in Kochi.

Located in the southwest of India, Kochi is described as the place where “China and India collide.” The city is known as a blend of cultures. Here, you’ll find synagogues, mosques, Dutch houses, and English villages.

Popular sites to visit in Kochi include Paradesi Synagogue, the Chinese Fishing Nets, Hill Palace Museum, Princess Street, and David Hall.

“It’s a delightful place to explore, laze in arty cafes and relax at some of India’s finest homestays and heritage hotels,” Lonely Planet wrote about Kochi. “It’s also an important centre for Keralan arts.”

6. La Paz, Bolivia

Jorge Bernal/ Getty Mi Teleferico in La Paz.

The streets of La Paz are filled with cars, people, marches, and markets. Look up, and you’ll see Mi Teleferico, a cable car system that acts as the city’s subway. Residents take the aerial subway line from the highlands into the valley.

Beyond experiencing the cable car for yourself, Lonely Planet recommends you visit the Mercado de las Brujas, Museo Nacional del Arte, Iglesia de San Francisco, and La Paz Cemetery.

“A mad carnival of jostling pedestrians, honking, diesel-spewing minivans, street marches, and cavalcades of vendors, La Paz surrounds you: you’ll love it, you’ll hate it, but you can’t ignore it,” Lonely Planet wrote. “The city seems to reinvent itself at every turn.”

5. Bonn, Germany

picture alliance/ Getty A museum in Bonn.

Bonn, Germany, is known as the birthplace of composer Ludwig van Beethoven. When visiting the city, you can check out his place of birth.

Lonely Planet says 2020 will be a big year for the city. “Expect a big line-up of special events in 2020 – Beethoven’s 250th birthday,” the publication wrote.

4. Galway, Ireland

Shutterstock Galway.

Galway sits on the west coast of Ireland, dating back to the 18th century. Today the city is known for its stone streets, small shops, bright pubs, and its famous oysters.

For those who are new to Galway, Lonely Planet recommends you check out the Galway City Museum, the Spanish Arch, Galway Market, and the historic Eyre Square.

“While it’s steeped in history, the city buzzes with a contemporary vibe, thanks in part to students, who make up around a fifth of the population,” Lonely Planet wrote. “Its energy and creativity have seen it designated a European Capital of Culture for 2020.”

3. Cairo, Egypt

Cairo is described as “chaos at its most magnificent, infuriating and beautiful,” but the capital of Egypt is more known for its ancient history.

To fully immerse yourself in Egypt’s past, take a stop at the Pyramids of Giza, Museum of Islamic Art, the Al-Azhar Mosque, the Coptic Museum, and the Khan Al Khalili.

Lonely Planet says a trip to Cairo is like no other experience.

“Your nerves will jangle, your snot will run black from the smog and touts will hound you at every turn, but it’s a small price to pay to tap into the energy of the place Egyptians call Umm Ad Dunya – the Mother of the World,” the publication wrote.

2. Washington DC

Orhan Cam/Shutterstock Washington DC.

The US’ capital city will have all eyes on it in 2020, as the country enters its most divided election. While the city is home to the president, it also houses some of the most important monuments, museums, and relics of American history.

If you’re visiting for the first time, don’t forget to stop at the National Museum of Natural History, National Museum of African American History, the Washington Monument, the Kennedy Centre, and the National Archives.

Outside of the city’s history and politics, you can also find a buzzing culture of bars, restaurants, and art galleries.

“Washington DC’s renaissance is in full bloom with a revitalized waterfront, iconic museums, and monuments and sustainability efforts making the city look greener than ever,” Lonely Planet wrote.

1. Salzburg, Austria

ullstein bild/ Getty Salzburg.

Salzburg, Austria, is known for two reasons. First, composer Mozart called the city home over 250 years ago, and secondly, “The Sound of Music” was set and filmed in the European city. While the city is often equated to music, it has so much more to offer new visitors.

If you’re into checking out Salzburg, you should start at the Schloss Hellbrunn, Festung Hohensalzburg, and the Salzburg Museum.

“Everywhere you go, the scenery, the skyline, the music and the history send your spirits soaring higher than Julie Andrews’ octave-leaping vocals,” Lonely Island wrote about Salzburg.

