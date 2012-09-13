The 14 Best Cities For Finding A Job

Vivian Giang
Austin, Texas

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

Although the unemployment rate fell to 8.1 per cent in August, the number of jobs created in the country were well below expectations.If you’re looking for a job, don’t be discouraged by these recent numbers. 

Click here to see >

The Manpower Group — an employment service — surveyed more than 18,000 employers in 100 metropolitan areas to find out their projected employment status between October through December 2012. 

Out of the employers surveyed, 17 per cent said they expect to add to their workforce; 9 per cent expect to cut jobs; and 72 per cent think that there won’t be any changes to their staff.

All employers that participated in the survey were asked, “How do you anticipate total employment at your location to change in the three months to the end of December 2012 as compared to the current quarter?”

There’s still a chance you can find employment before the year ends — especially if you move to one of these metropolitan areas. 

14. New Orleans-Metairie-Kenner, Louisiana

per cent of employers that plan to increase hiring: 19

per cent of employers that plan to decrease hiring: 5

Net employment outlook: 14%

Note: Tied with Colorado Springs, Colorado

Source: Manpower Employment Outlook Survey

13. Colorado Springs, Colorado

per cent of employers that plan to increase hiring: 19

per cent of employers that plan to decrease hiring: 5

Net employment outlook: 14%

Note: Tied with New Orleans-Metairie-Kenner, Louisiana

Source: Manpower Employment Outlook Survey

12. Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington, Minn.-Wis.

per cent of employers that plan to increase hiring: 20

per cent of employers that plan to decrease hiring: 6

Net employment outlook: 14%

Source: Manpower Employment Outlook Survey

11. Madison, Wisconsin

per cent of employers that plan to increase hiring: 21

per cent of employers that plan to decrease hiring: 7

Net employment outlook: 14%

Note: Tied with Asheville, North Carolina

Source: Manpower Employment Outlook Survey

10. Asheville, North Carolina

per cent of employers that plan to increase hiring: 21

per cent of employers that plan to decrease hiring: 7

Net employment outlook: 14%

Note: Tied with Madison, Wisconsin

Source: Manpower Employment Outlook Survey

9. San Antonio, Texas

per cent of employers that plan to increase hiring: 22

per cent of employers that plan to decrease hiring: 8

Net employment outlook: 14%

Source: Manpower Employment Outlook Survey

8. Austin-Round Rock, Texas

per cent of employers that plan to increase hiring: 21

per cent of employers that plan to decrease hiring: 6

Net employment outlook: 15%

Source: Manpower Employment Outlook Survey

7. Birmingham-Hoover, Alabama

per cent of employers that plan to increase hiring: 21

per cent of employers that plan to decrease hiring: 5

Net employment outlook: 16%

Source: Manpower Employment Outlook Survey

6. Lakeland-Winter Haven, Florida

per cent of employers that plan to increase hiring: 22

per cent of employers that plan to decrease hiring: 6

Net employment outlook: 16%

Note: Tied with Charleston-North Charleston-Summerville, South Carolina

Source: Manpower Employment Outlook Survey

5. Charleston-North Charleston-Summerville, South Carolina

per cent of employers that plan to increase hiring: 22

per cent of employers that plan to decrease hiring: 6

Net employment outlook: 16%

Note: Tied with Lakeland-Winter Haven, Florida

Source: Manpower Employment Outlook Survey

4. Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, Arizona

per cent of employers that plan to increase hiring: 24

per cent of employers that plan to decrease hiring: 7

Net employment outlook: 17%

Source: Manpower Employment Outlook Survey

3. Cape Coral-Fort Myers, Florida

per cent of employers that plan to increase hiring: 22

per cent of employers that plan to decrease hiring: 4

Net employment outlook: 18%

Source: Manpower Employment Outlook Survey

2. Greensboro-High Point, North Carolina

per cent of employers that plan to increase hiring: 24

per cent of employers that plan to decrease hiring: 6

Net employment outlook: 18%

Source: Manpower Employment Outlook Survey

1. San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, California

per cent of employers that plan to increase hiring: 26

per cent of employers that plan to decrease hiring: 6

Net employment outlook: 20%

Source: Manpower Employment Outlook Survey

Here's what you need to know to get that job:

Click here to avoid producing the worst resume ever >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.