The 14 Best Cities For Finding A Job

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

Although the unemployment rate fell to 8.1 per cent in August, the number of jobs created in the country were well below expectations.If you’re looking for a job, don’t be discouraged by these recent numbers.



The Manpower Group — an employment service — surveyed more than 18,000 employers in 100 metropolitan areas to find out their projected employment status between October through December 2012.

Out of the employers surveyed, 17 per cent said they expect to add to their workforce; 9 per cent expect to cut jobs; and 72 per cent think that there won’t be any changes to their staff.

All employers that participated in the survey were asked, “How do you anticipate total employment at your location to change in the three months to the end of December 2012 as compared to the current quarter?”

There’s still a chance you can find employment before the year ends — especially if you move to one of these metropolitan areas.

