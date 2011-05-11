The 40 Best Cities On Earth

Leah Goldman
cairo

Knight Frank and Citi released their annual Wealth Report in which they compiled a list of the best cities on earth.

The ranking was based on quality of life, political power, economic activity, and knowledge and influence.

Losers in this year’s ranking included Cairo, which dropped three, and Istanbul, which dropped two.

On the home front, Boston jumped three spots to number 29.

#40 Johannesburg

Johannesburg was ranked 40th in 2010

#39 Jakarta

Jakarta was ranked 38th in 2010

#38 Mumbai

Mumbai was ranked 39th in 2010

#37 New Delhi

New Delhi was ranked 36th in 2010

#36 Rio de Janeiro

Rio de Janeiro was ranked 37th in 2010

#35 Bogota

Bogota was ranked 35th in 2010

#34 Tel Aviv

Tel Aviv was ranked 33rd in 2010

#33 Kuala Lumpur

Kuala Lumpur was ranked 34th in 2010

#32 Dubai

Dubai was ranked 31st in 2010

#31 Cairo

Cairo was ranked 28th in 2010

#30 Miami

Miami was ranked 29th in 2010

#29 Boston

Boston was ranked 32nd in 2010

#28 Milan

Milan was ranked 30th in 2010

#27 Istanbul

Istanbul was ranked 25th in 2010

#26 Buenos Aires

Buenos Aires was ranked 27th in 2010

#25 Sao Paulo

Sao Paulo was ranked 24th in 2010

#24 Taipei

Taipei was ranked 23rd in 2010

#23 Munich

Munich was ranked 26th in 2010

#22 Zurich

Zurich was ranked 20th in 2010

#21 Moscow

Moscow was ranked 22nd in 2010

#20 Bangkok

Bangkok was ranked 18th in 2010

#19 Mexico City

Mexico City was ranked 21st in 2010

#18 Shanghai

Shanghai was ranked 19th in 2010

#17 Hong Kong

Hong Kong was ranked 14th in 2010

#16 San Francisco

San Francisco was ranked 17th in 2010

#15 Sydney

Sydney was ranked 16th in 2010

#14 Frankfurt

Frankfurt was ranked 15th in 2010

#13 Seoul

Seoul was ranked 13th in 2010

#12 Washington, D.C.

Washington D.C. was ranked 12th in 2010

#11 Chicago

Chicago was ranked 11th in 2010

#10 Berlin

Berlin was ranked 8th in 2010

#9 Toronto

Toronto was ranked 10th in 2010

#8 Beijing

Beijing was ranked 9th in 2010

#7 Singapore

Singapore was ranked 7th in 2010

#6 Los Angeles

Los Angeles was ranked 5th in 2010

#5 Brussels

Brussels was ranked 6th in 2010

#4 Tokyo

Tokyo was ranked 4th in 2010

#3 Paris

Paris was ranked 3rd in 2010

#2 London

London was ranked 2nd in 2010

#1 New York City

NYC was ranked 1st in 2010

