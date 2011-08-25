America's 10 Wildest Nightlife Cities

Meredith Galante
Sure, it’s possible to have a Hangover-style night almost anywhere.But there are a handful of cities in the U.S. where the perfect concoction of music, dancing, and adult beverages makes it impossible not to have a wild evening.

Travel + Leisure just published a list of America’s best cities for nightlife based on reader polls on neighbourhood bars, noise, singles scene, cocktails and live music.

Here we break down the Top 10 — be sure to check out the full list of the 22 top nightlife cities at Travel + Leisure.

#10 LOS ANGELES: Spot the paparazzi and you've found yourself an A-list club

#9 PROVIDENCE: Little state, big fun in this town with a diverse population

#8 NASHVILLE: All the live music and beer you can consume

#7 SAN JUAN: All-in-one resorts and the prime place after NYC to ring in the New Year

#6 MIAMI: South Beach requires hip attire and a big wallet

#5 AUSTIN: It's to indulge in live music for a wild weekend in this Texas college town

#4 CHICAGO: Hop around Wrigleyville, Wicker Park and Boystown for a good time in the Windy City

#3 NEW YORK CITY: Need we say more?

#2 LAS VEGAS: Sin City exudes a party vibe day and night

#1 NEW ORLEANS: Bourbon Street isn't partying only during Mardi Gras

