Melbourne and Sydney make Condé Nast Traveller's 20 best cities in the world

Sophie-Claire Hoeller
Photo: Nicolás Boullosa/flickr. Licensed under Creative Commons 2.0

Condé Nast Traveller just released its annual Readers’ Choice Awards. Hundreds of thousands of readers cast their votes for everything from islands to airlines, ensuring that the list is the crème de la crème of travel destinations and experiences.

Over 300,000 readers voted for 7,394 hotels, 606 cities, 500 cruise ships, and 236 islands, and these are their picks for the top 20 cities in the world — not including the US.

Tokyo, Japan, took the top spot. Keep scrolling to see where you should book your next vacation.

20. Venice, Italy

iStock

19. Nuremberg, Germany

Getty Images/Thomas Langer

18. Quebec City, Canada

iStock

17. Tel Aviv, Israel

iStock

16. Singapore

Flickr/aotaro. CC by 2.0

15. Rome, Italy

Rudy Balasko / iStock

14. Melbourne, Australia

Nicolás Boullosa / Flickr. CC by 2.0

13. London, England

Pixabay

12. Sydney, Australia

iStock

11. Paris, France

neirfy / iStock

10. Vienna, Austria

iStock

9. Barcelona, Spain

Luciano Mortula / iStock

8. Salzburg, Austria

iStock

7. Victoria, BC, Canada

iStock

6. Vancouver, BC, Canada

iStock

5. San Miguel de Allende, Mexico

Flickr/Jiuguang Wang. CC by 2.0

4. Lucerne, Switzerland

iStock

3. Florence, Italy

iStock / sorincolac
In Florence, Italy.

2. Kyoto, Japan

iStock

1. Tokyo, Japan

iStock

