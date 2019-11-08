The 25 best US cities for veterans to live, ranked

Reuters Members of the US armed forces hold a flag during the Veteran’s Day parade in New York.

According to the Veterans Association, there are currently more than 19.2 million veterans living in America.

However, when it comes to adjusting to civilian life, some areas of the country are better for veterans than others.

WalletHub ranked the 100 largest US cities in four major categories – employment, economy, quality of life, and health – to determine the best cities for veterans to live in after leaving the service.

The top three best US cities for veterans to call home are Tampa, Florida; Austin, Texas; and Orlando, Florida.

For the more than 19 million veterans currently living in the United States, where you live can be essential to your access to healthcare, good employment, and a strong quality of life.

WalletHub recently conducted a report of the best US cities for veterans, analysing 20 key indicators of livability, affordability, and veteran-friendliness. The study then provided rankings – out of 100 – for each category.

Employment rankings took into account the number of veteran-owned businesses per veteran population and opportunities for job growth, as well as the availability of jobs that utilise military-learned skills. Economy rankings considered factors such as the median veteran income and veteran homelessness rates, while quality of life was determined by analysing veteran population, restaurants with military discounts, and more.

The study found that Tampa, Florida, triumphed as the best major US city for veterans, earning a total score of 72.44 out of a possible 100. Boston, Massachusetts, despite ranking at No. 68 overall, earned the highest ranking for veteran employment.

Keep reading to find out the top 25 best US cities for veterans.

25. Lincoln, Nebraska

Eric Francis/Getty Images A Nebraska Cornhuskers game.

Total score: 60.69

Employment (ranked out of 100): 49th

Economy (ranked out of 100): 8th

Quality of life (ranked out of 100): 29th

Health (ranked out of 100): 94th

24. Durham, North Carolina

Sean Pavone/Shutterstock Durham.

Total score: 60.72

Employment: 15

Economy: 55

Quality of life: 28

Health: 42

23. Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

val lawless/Shutterstock Oklahoma City.

Total score: 60.85

Employment: 14

Economy: 10

Quality of life: 18

Health: 84

22. Chesapeake, Virginia

Nikki Kahn/The Washington Post/Getty Images Mary Garcia, of Chesapeake, Virginia, bears the flag as part of the National Marine Corps League Auxiliary.

Total score: 61.25

Employment: 57

Economy: 13

Quality of life: 26

Health: 61

21. San Antonio, Texas

AbeSnap23/Getty Images San Antonio.

Total score: 61.34

Employment: 29

Economy: 27

Quality of life: 19

Health: 47

20. Denver, Colorado

Dermot Conlan/Getty Images Denver.

Total score: 61.79

Employment: 6

Economy: 50

Quality of life: 12

Health: 79

19. Laredo, Texas

Total score: 61.80

Employment: 33

Economy: 1

Quality of life: 78

Health: 20

18. Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

peeterv/Getty Images Pittsburgh.

Total score: 61.96

Employment: 20

Economy: 72

Quality of life: 25

Health: 30

17. Columbus, Ohio

benedek/Getty Images Columbus.

Total score: 62.16

Employment: 24

Economy: 14

Quality of life: 37

Health: 54

16. Boise, Idaho

Steve Smith/Getty Images An American flag hanging in the Idaho Capitol Building in Boise.

Total score: 62.71

Employment: 21

Economy: 36

Quality of life: 4

Health: 89

15. San Diego, California

Donald Miralle/Getty Images Members of the US Navy pull out an American flag at Petco Park in San Diego, California.

Totalscore: 62.75

Employment: 47

Economy: 78

Quality of life: 2

Health: 35

14. Plano, Texas

Shutterstock Plano.

Total score: 63.23

Employment: 82

Economy: 44

Quality of life: 10

Health: 20

13. Fort Worth, Texas

Gereon Zwosta/EyeEm/Getty Images Fort Worth.

Total score: 63.35

Employment: 70

Economy: 5

Quality of life: 32

Health: 20

12. Irvine, California

Total score: 63.66

Employment: 50

Economy: 40

Quality of life: 41

Health: 1

11. Madison, Wisconsin

Shutterstock Madison.

Total score: 64.50

Employment: 27

Economy: 6

Quality of life: 21

Health: 40

10. Jacksonville, Florida

Al Messerschmidt/Getty Images Military personnel stand for the national anthem during a Thursday Night Football game at EverBank Field in Jacksonville.

Total score: 65.50

Employment: 23

Economy: 20

Quality of life: 36

Health: 13

9. St. Petersburg, Florida

Tar_Heel_Rob/Getty Images St. Petersburg.

Total score: 65.67

Employment: 51

Economy: 18

Quality of life: 23

Health: 13

8. Gilbert, Arizona

Tim Roberts Photography/Shutterstock Gilbert.

Total score: 67.73

Employment: 40

Economy: 3

Quality of life: 15

Health: 64

7. Virginia Beach, Virginia

Visit Virginia Beach/Facebook Virginia Beach.

Total score: 68.13

Employment: 62

Economy: 2

Quality of life: 11

Health: 61

6. Colorado Springs, Colorado

RiverNorthPhotography/Getty Images Colorado Springs.

Total score: 70.06

Employment: 17

Economy: 24

Quality of life: 5

Health: 49

5. Scottsdale, Arizona

Slim Aarons/Getty Images Scottsdale.

Total score: 71.45

Employment: 12

Economy: 9

Quality of life: 3

Health: 64

4. Raleigh, North Carolina

Lance King/Replay Photos/Getty Images A general view of the Memorial Belltower on campus of North Carolina State University.

Total score: 71.78

Employment: 5

Economy: 4

Quality of life: 14

Health: 70

3. Orlando, Florida

Shutterstock Orlando.

Total score: 71.94

Employment: 3

Economy: 16

Quality of life: 9

Health: 32

2. Austin, Texas

Total score: 72.22

Employment: 11

Economy: 17

Quality of life: 7

Health: 20

1. Tampa, Florida

benedek/Getty Images A view of the waterfront promenade and downtown Tampa, Florida.

Total score: 72.44

Employment: 8

Economy: 12

Quality of life: 6

Health: 16

