These Are The Best US Cities For Trick-Or-Treating

San Francisco, Boston, and Honolulu, of all places, top the list of the best U.S. cities for trick-or-treating, according to Zillow’s 2013 Trick-or-Treat Index. It’s the third year running these cities have ranked as the top three in this order.

The index ranks cities by how much candy they give out versus how far kids have to walk to get it, and how safe it is to get from house to house. Zillow considered its own Home Value Index, population density, Walk Score, and local crime data from Relocation Essentials to compile the list.

Chicago, Minneapolis, Milwaukee and Cincinnati represent the Midwest as great places to trick-or-treat while Washington, D.C., Philadelphia and Baltimore get honours on the East Coast.

The real estate listing site is also ranking the best neighborhoods for trick-or-treating in the top 20 cities. It released its neighbourhood lists for the top 5 today:

