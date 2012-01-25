PRESENTING: The Best Cities For Street Food

Photo: Daniel Goodman / Business Insider

This post originally appeared at Food & Wine.



With traffic jams of trendy food trucks piling up in American cities, it’s easy to overlook the rich global history of street food. Dating back to the food hawkers of ancient Rome (with some centuries-old outdoor markets, like the Djemaa el Fna in Marrakech, still standing today), street food has long played an exciting role in cuisines throughout the world.

This story was originally published by Food & Wine.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.