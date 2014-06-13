If you’re down on the fact that you’re still single, here’s some comforting news: It may not be all your fault. According to new data from Rent.com, some cities are more amenable to finding a date than others.

With data from Onboard Informatics, Rent.com determined the top 10 cities for singles to live in.

Rent.com looked at cities with more than 50,000 rental dwellings, high concentrations of single adults, and populations greater than 100,000. Single-friendly criteria like rental rates, as well as nightlife and restaurant options, factored into the ranking. Indices were based on a scale from 1, the lowest possible score, to 1,000.

Here are the 10 best cities for singles:

10. Chicago, IL

Chicago, with a population of 2.7 million, is composed of 23% single adults. The Windy City has a nightlife options index of 869 and a restaurants options index of 507. Try hitting up a cool new bar in the hip Logan Square or Lincoln Park neighborhoods, or go out for dinner at a restaurant built for groups.

9. Jersey City, NJ

Jersey City, with a population of 252,335, is also composed of 23% single adults. JC has a nightlife options index of 421 and a restaurants options index of 512. Because it’s so close to New York City, residents have the nightlife capital of America at their fingertips, but Jersey City itself is quickly becoming a going-out destination with its own laid back variety of bars and restaurants.

8. Portland, OR

Portland, with a population of 605,247, is composed of 24% single adults. Popular with hipsters and idealists, Portland has a nightlife options index of 383 and a restaurants options index of 168; the city is known especially for its food trucks, as well as some other weird and wonderful entertainment options.

7. Minneapolis, MN

Minneapolis, with a population of 389,314, is composed of 25% single adults. This half of the Twin Cities has a nightlife options index of 149 and a restaurants options index of 108; Minneapolis was recently named the third best city for recent college graduates, so it’s full of young twenty-somethings with newfound freedom.

6. Philadelphia, PA

Philadelphia, with a population of 1.5 million, is composed of 26% single adults. The City of Brotherly Love has a nightlife options index of 502 and a restaurants options index of 340. Philly is known for its great nightlife and dining scene on South Street and in the Center City neighbourhood, and has some great roof bars to boot.

5. Seattle, WA

Seattle, with a population of 627,704, is composed of 30% single adults. It has a nightlife options index of 302 and a restaurants options index of 199. You won’t find any yellow brick roads in this Emerald City, but it is the birthplace of the great American coffee shop, which is the perfect place, for some, for a low-key date.

4. Boston, MA

Boston, with a population of 632,091, is composed of 33% single adults. Beantown has a nightlife options index of 192 and a restaurants options index of 224. Boston is known for the intensity its residents have for both the local sports teams and the city itself, so sports bars here will always be a good choice.

3. Washington, D.C.

Washington, D.C., with a population of 623,996, is composed of 38% single adults. The Capital has a nightlife options index of 173 and a restaurants options index of 228. DC’s residents are as diverse as its neighborhoods, and its burgeoning small business scene provides some excellent choices for hangout spots.

2. Manhattan, New York, NY

Manhattan, with a population of 1.5 million, is also composed of 38% single adults. The Big Apple has nightlife and restaurant options indices of 1,000. There’s a reason they call New York “the city that never sleeps” — most bars don’t close until 4 a.m., and a lot of restaurants, many of which are highly acclaimed, serve multi-course dinners all night long.

1. San Francisco, CA

San Francisco, with a population of 813,433, is composed of 39% single adults. SF has a nightlife options index of 374 and a restaurants options index of 236. The Bay Area is incredibly popular among the tech and startup scenes, which has its own lively and lovably geeky parties.

