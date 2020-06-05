The 10 best cities for same-sex couples in the US

Shutterstock A couple in Miami.

According to a new study, the top three cities for same-sex couples are Seattle, Washington; San Francisco, California; and Portland, Oregon.

Smaller cities like Portland, Maine, and Santa Rosa, California also made the list.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Finding a place to settle down can be difficult. If you’re a same-sex couple, it can be especially challenging to find a city that is welcoming and accepting.

Effortless Insurance looked at over 70,000 data points from all 50 states in the US and found the cities with the highest concentration of same-sex couples. The company then compared that with livability data – like the cost of living, walkability, and average commute – to find the best cities for same-sex couples.

Here are the top 10 cities for LGBTQ couples.

Seattle, Washington, is the best city for same-sex couples in the US, according to the study.

OMAR TORRES / Getty The Space Needle with a rainbow flag.

Per cent of same-sex married couples: 1.09%Average household income: $US93,481Cost of living: 18.8% higher than the national average Walkability score (out of 100): 74Average commute: 26.2 minutes each way

Seattle consistently ranks in the top LGBTQ-friendly cities in the US. In 2019, the Human Rights Campaign gave the city a perfect score in its Municipal Equality Index Scorecard. The study found that the city earned top scores for non-discriminatory practices in employment, housing, and public accommodations.

San Francisco, California, is the second-best place for same-sex couples.

Shutterstock/Andrey Bayda San Francisco.

Per cent of same-sex married couples: 1.52%Average household income: $US112,376Cost of living: 62.5% higher than the national average Walkability score: 87Average commute: 30.9 minutes each way

Although the cost of living in San Francisco is high, the Effortless Insurance study found that same-sex couples have access to jobs at LGBTQ-friendly companies like Gap Inc. and Lyft. Additionally, San Francisco has the highest rate of same-sex marriages, and California ranks as the top state for most same-sex couples.

Portland, Oregon, comes in third place.

Icon Sportswire / Getty Pride celebrations in Portland.

Per cent of same-sex married couples: 0.97%Average household income: $US73,097Cost of living: 10.8% higher than the national average Walkability score: 67Average commute: 23.3 minutes each way

Portland has the fifth-highest rate of same-sex marriages on this list. The Human Rights Campaign gave Portland a perfect score in its Municipal Equality Index Scorecard, highlighting the housing, job opportunities, and youth initiatives. Additionally, US News & World ranked the city among the best places to live in the country overall in 2019.

In fourth place is Santa Rosa, California.

Shutterstock Santa Rosa’s wine country.

Per cent of same-sex married couples: 1.25%Average household income: $US67,144Cost of living: 22.6% higher than the national average Walkability score: 44Average commute: 21.4 minutes each way

Although Santa Rosa is one of the smallest cities on this list, it’s still a great place for same-sex couples. Located in California’s wine country, the city has some of the best laws protecting LGBTQ couples. Like San Francisco, this city is located in the state with the most LGBTQ couples.

Rounding out the top five is Portland, Maine.

Portland Press Herald / Getty Gay pride in Portland, Maine.

Per cent of same-sex married couples: 0.83%Average household income: $US51,430Cost of living: 12% higher than the national average Walkability score: 61Average commute: 18 minutes each way

Like Santa Rosa, Portland, Maine, is a small city. In fact, it’s the only city on this list with fewer than 100,00 residents, but the study found that it’s still great for LGBTQ couples. In fact, the Human Rights Campaign gave the city a score of 94 out of 100 in its Municipal Equality Index Scorecard. The organisation found that the city has inclusive workplaces, non-discrimination in city employment, and fair housing options.

Boston, Massachusetts, is another great place for same-sex couples in New England.

Rick Friedman / Getty Gay pride in Boston.

Per cent of same-sex married couples: 1.04%Average household income: $US71,834Cost of living: 39.5% higher than the national average Walkability score: 82Average commute: 30 minutes each way

Massachusetts was the first state to legalise same-sex marriage, so it makes sense that the New England state has some of the most same-sex couples in the country. Boston is also home to several companies that the Human Rights Campaign has deemed great for LGBTQ workers. The city also has one of the oldest LGBTQ film festivals in the world, Wicked Queer.

Albuquerque, New Mexico, is the only city on this list that is not on the coasts.

Shutterstock Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Per cent of same-sex married couples: 0.9%Average household income: $US51,099Cost of living: 3% lower than the national average Walkability score: 42Average commute: 21.1 minutes each way

Albuquerque, New Mexico, is also the only city on this list with a cost of living that is well below the national average, making it the perfect place to settle down if you need to save money but still want access to city culture.

San Diego, California, tied with Albuquerque for seventh place.

Shutterstock San Diego.

Per cent of same-sex married couples: 0.88%Average household income: $US79,646Cost of living: 38.6% higher than the national average Walkability score: 51Average commute: 22.5 minutes each way

According to the study, San Diego has long been a haven for the LGBTQ community in Southern California. Human Rights Campaign also says it’s home to three companies that welcome LGBTQ employees: Sony, Illumina, and Sempra Energy.

Married couples will also love living in Miami, Florida.

Shutterstock Miami.

Per cent of same-sex married couples: 0.92%Average household income: $US41,818Cost of living: 14.7% higher than the national average Walkability score: 78Average commute: 28.5 minutes each way

Florida has the third highest number of same-sex couples. Miami is known for its diversity and blend of cultures, so it’s a great place for same-sex couples.

New York City rounds out the top 10 places for same-sex couples.

Shutterstock New York City.

Per cent of same-sex married couples: 0.84%Average household income: $US63,799Cost of living: 83% higher than the national average Walkability score: 88Average commute: 40.1 minutes each way

New York City is a mecca for the LGBTQ community. In fact, the gay rights movement began in this city at the famous Stonewall Inn. New York is also home to Hell’s Kitchen, one of the most LGBTQ-friendly neighbourhoods in the world. Not to mention, the city is located in one of the states with the most same-sex couples.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.