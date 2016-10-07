The 10 best cities for people who work from home

These days, the workplace is wherever you find an internet connection and a wall plug.

More than a third of American workers say they have tried telecommuting, according to a 2015 poll from Gallup, and most say they get just as much done from home as they do in an office.

Real estate search site Estately set out to find the cities that cater best to today’s “urban hermits.” Estately

scored each of the 100 largest US cities from 1-100 on five sets of criteria, including housing affordability, internet speeds, and access to on-demand food and alcohol delivery. The percentage of the city’s residents who work from home was also considered.

Did your city make the cut? You can see the whole list here.

