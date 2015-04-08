The 10 best cities for recent college grads to live

Melissa Stanger
Smartphone washington us capitol walkingREUTERS/Kevin LamarqueWashington, DC, was the No. 1 city for post-grads.

The most important thing to do after graduating from college, aside from finding gainful employment, is finding a place to live.

Rent.com polled 1,000 renting millennials to find out the best cities in the US for post-grads. Washington, DC, was the top city for post-graduate-aged people to settle.

The survey found that increased job potential was the biggest factor in deciding where to live. Rent.com also took into account cities with high concentrations of like-minded millennials, and cities with great nightlife options.

Here are the 10 best cities for college grads:

1. Washington, DC

2. Minneapolis-St. Paul, Minnesota

3. Denver, Colorado

4. San Francisco, California

5. Boston, Massachusetts

6. Austin, Texas

7. Seattle, Washington

8. Raleigh, North Carolina

9. Baltimore, Maryland

10. Cincinnati, Ohio

