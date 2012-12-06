The 10 Cities That Offer The Best Quality Of Life

Photo: Ryan S B via flickr Creative Commons

If you want to have a great quality of life, move to Europe.The continent is home to 15 of the 25 cities with the best quality of life on consulting company Mercer’s annual ranking. Vienna took the top spot, followed by Zurich.



Mercer’s survey is intended to help multinational companies determine expatriate compensation packages.

But the data, which assesses local living conditions based on factors such as political and social environment, housing, and education, provides a fascinating insight into what life is like in cities around the globe.

