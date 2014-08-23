The 10 Cities With The Most Fast-Growing Private Companies

New York City has by far the most rapidly growing private companies in the United States right now, according to Inc.

Inc. shared with us the top 10 cities with the highest number of companies on this year’s Inc. 5000, a ranking of the fastest growing private companies according to revenue growth percentage over three years.

Inc. says that New York has taken the number one spot for the past few years due to “startup accelerators like Techstars, investors such as Union Square Venture‘s Fred Wilson, and a talent pool from world-renowned universities.”

Three Texas cities make the top 10, which Inc. explains is largely due to the state’s business-friendly environment, including a lack of an income tax.

Chicago takes the number-two spot, and Inc. says that it is partially due to the local incubator 1871, which is expected to house 350 to 400 startups and venture capital firms by the end of this year.

We’ve placed the number of companies that appear on the Inc. 5000 in parentheses next to each city:

1. New York, New York (204)

2. Chicago, Illinois (95)

3. Atlanta, Georgia (94)

4. Austin, Texas (86)

5. San Diego, California (80)

6. Houston, Texas (76)

7. San Francisco, California (63)

8. Dallas, Texas (55)

9. Irvine, California (47)

10. Denver, Colorado (47)

