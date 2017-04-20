30 cities where everyone under 30 wants to live right now

Talia Lakritz
Berlin Germany People Drinking OutsideRobert Herald / iStockBerlin, Germany, made the top five.

The INSIDER Summary:

  • Nestpick ranked cities based on how desirable they are to millennials.
  • They looked at the basics like cost of living and public transportation, but also millennial-specific factors like internet speed, food, and nightlife.
  • Amsterdam took the top spot.

Millennials will go to extreme lengths to live in expensive cities instead of languishing in the suburbs.

Nestpick, an apartment hunting site, compiled the Millennials Cities Ranking based on 16 factors to determine which places are the most desirable to this much-discussed age bracket.

The ranking examined essentials like the cost of living, accessibility of public transportation, and employment opportunities. It also considered factors of particular interest to millennials such as internet speed, gender equality, the affordability of beer, and the number of Apple stores per capita.

Here are the 30 cities where millennials live.

30. Glasgow, United Kingdom

Radek Sturgolewski/Shutterstock
The University of Glasgow in the United Kingdom.

29. Vienna, Austria

Shutterstock
Kartner street in central Vienna, Austria.

28. Madrid, Spain

Shutterstock
Shopping on a busy street in Madrid, Spain.

27. Marseille, France

SergiyN / iStock
The Port of Marseille in France.

26. Oslo, Norway

Marius Dobilas/Shutterstock
A train travels through the mountains between Bergen and Oslo, Norway.

25. Bristol, United Kingdom

Shutterstock
People relax on College Green in front of Bristol Cathedral in the United Kingdom.

24. Toronto, Canada

william87 / iStock
Tourists admire Toronto's skyline in Canada.

23. Auckland, New Zealand

Shutterstock
Auckland City as seen from from Mount Victoria in New Zealand.

22. Bordeaux, France

Shutterstock
A vineyard in Bordeaux, France.

21. Manchester, United Kingdom

amirraizat/Shutterstock
The University of Manchester in the United Kingdom.

20. Helsinki, Finland

Ojimorena / iStock
Market Square in Helsinki, Finland.

19. Prague, Czech Republic

Luciano Mortula/Shutterstock
Prague National Theatre in the Czech Republic.

18. Nantes, France

Flickr/Cycling in Nantes. Licensed under Creative Commons 2.0
Cycling in Nantes, France.

17. Rotterdam, Netherlands

Shutterstock
The colourful ceiling of the Markthal in Rotterdam, The Netherlands.

16. London, United Kingdom

Garry Knight/Flickr Creative Commons. Licensed under Creative Commons 2.0
Borough Market in London, United Kingdom.

15. Montreal, Canada

Shutterstock
The cobblestone streets of the old city of Montreal in Canada.

14. The Hague, Netherlands

Shutterstock
Tulips bloom in front of Binnenhof Dutch Parliament in The Hague, The Netherlands.

13. Valencia, Spain

Shutterstock
A lookout from Pope Luna's castle in Valencia, Spain.

12. Zurich, Switzerland

nui7711 / Shutterstock
A train station in Zurich, Switzerland.

11. Lille, France

Meiqianbao/Shutterstock
A Christmas market in Lille, France.

10. Vancouver, Canada

Shutterstock
Downtown Vancouver at sunset.

9. Paris, France

Delpixart / iStock
Biking in Paris, France.

8. Cologne, Germany

Shutterstock
A view over the Rhine River in Cologne, Germany.

7. Lyon, France

Shutterstock
A colourful cityscape from the Saone River in Lyon, France.

6. Barcelona, Spain

Manuel Martín/Flickr Creative Commons
La Boqueria market in Barcelona, Spain.

5. Antwerp, Belgium

Shutterstock
Historic houses and retro cafes on the street in Belgium.

4. Lisbon, Portugal

Sean Pavone / iStock
A vintage tram in the city center of Lisbon, Portugal.

3. Munich, Germany

Sean Pavone/Shutterstock
An aerial view on Marienplatz town hall and Frauenkirche in Munich, Germany.

2. Berlin, Germany

Robert Herald / iStock
People drinking outside on the waterfront in Berlin, Germany.

1. Amsterdam, Netherlands

JJHV/iStock
Summertime in Amsterdam, The Netherlands.

