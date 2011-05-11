The 15 Most Awesome Cities For Single Guys To Visit

Julie Zeveloff
Whether it’s the women, the weather, or the nightlife, single guys have their own idea of what makes a place fun to visit.Using dude-centric metrics like the cost of a pint of beer, the hotness (and gonorrhea incidence rates — no joke) of the women, and the existence of major sporting events, our friends at AskMen.com have compiled a list of the best destinations for single men.

The bottom line: guys are looking for non-traditional travel experiences, and cities with Latin influence and the potential for real adventure are particularly hot.

We’re bringing you select ratings from the top 15 locales.

Read an explanation of the ratings and check out the full list, which includes some well known cities and a few that are off the beaten track, at AskMen.com.

15. Berlin

With it's legendary club scene and rich history, Berlin has become a go-to city for partiers and adventurers.

Nightlife: 9.5

Women: 6.6

Sport: 7

14. Cagliari/Sardinia

This summer spot and playground for the rich has long been a vacation destination for in-the-know Italians.

Nightlife: 7.5

Women: 6.9

Sport: 6.5

13. Tel Aviv

Israel's best beach town has a stellar nightlife, and the women aren't bad either.

Nightlife: 10

Women: 7.5

Sport: 7.5

12. San Sebastian

San Sebastian is an under-the-radar Spanish beach town with an impressive number of Michelin-rated restaurants.

Nightlife: 8

Women: 7.3

Sport: 6.5

11. Sao Paulo

Sao Paulo, home of the 2014 World Cup, is a haven for fútbol aficionados and a perennial favourite for its food and women.

Nightlife: 10

Women: 7.4

Sport: 8

10. Las Vegas

The City of Sin has long been a single man's playground for its unmatched combination of nightlife, culinary, and sport offerings.

Nightlife: 10

Women: 7.4

Sport: 8

9. Bangkok

Bangkok, which has become a wildly popular party city in recent years, is known for its legendary beaches and dirt cheap prices.

Nightlife: 8.5

Women: 8.8

Sport: 7

8. Melbourne

This city is home to a dazzling array of sporting events, including the Australian Open Grand Slam, the F1 Grand Prix and the Melbourne Cup.

Nightlife: 8

Women: 7.2

Sport: 9

7. Paris

It may be known as the City of Romance, but Paris is a must-see for history buffs and foodies as well.

Nightlife: 7

Women: 7.7

Sport: 7.5

6. Seoul

Korea's capital is home to a bevvy of luxury hotels and diverse nightlife, from karaoke bars to local nightclubs.

Nightlife: 8

Women: 6.5

Sport: 7

5. London

With its burgeoning food scene and rich history, it has never been a better time to visit London.

Nightlife: 7.5

Women: 7.3

Sport: 9

4. New York City

Women, nightlife, dining -- the City that Never Sleeps has it all.

Nightlife: 8

Women: 8

Sport: 9

3. Miami

No surprise here: with its gorgeous beaches, sexy women and unmatched nightlife, single men know Miami is an unbeatable vacation spot.

Nightlife: 9

Women: 8.4

Sport: 7

2. Buenos Aires

The Paris of South America sizzles with sexy women, and unbeatable food and club scenes -- all at bargain prices for American tourists.

Nightlife: 9

Women: 7.2

Sport: 7.5

1. Barcelona

Spain's biggest party city features the perfect mix of sun, sand, and sports. Overall, it;s an unbeatable vacation spot for single guys.

Nightlife: 9

Women: 7.3

Sport: 9

