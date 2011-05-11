The 15 Most Awesome Cities For Single Guys To Visit

Photo: diana via Flickr

Whether it’s the women, the weather, or the nightlife, single guys have their own idea of what makes a place fun to visit.Using dude-centric metrics like the cost of a pint of beer, the hotness (and gonorrhea incidence rates — no joke) of the women, and the existence of major sporting events, our friends at AskMen.com have compiled a list of the best destinations for single men.



The bottom line: guys are looking for non-traditional travel experiences, and cities with Latin influence and the potential for real adventure are particularly hot.

We’re bringing you select ratings from the top 15 locales.

Read an explanation of the ratings and check out the full list, which includes some well known cities and a few that are off the beaten track, at AskMen.com.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.