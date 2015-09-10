The 20 best cities for job seekers this fall

Good news for job seekers: Employers are now the most optimistic they have been about hiring since 2007.

Employment services firm ManpowerGroup asked more than 11,000 employers in the 100 largest US metropolitan areas about their hiring plans for the three-month period ending in December and found that employers in all 50 states plan to increase their payrolls during the fourth quarter of 2015.

Of the surveyed employers, 21% expect to increase their payrolls and 6% say they will decrease their staffing levels. This yields a net increase of 15% that plan to hire — or 18% when seasonally adjusted, which is up 2% from last quarter, and up 3% from last year at this time.

Those are the strongest predictions in eight years.

“The US labour market continues to show broad-based, stable growth, with significant milestones over time such as hiring prospects at a seven-year high, unemployment at 5.3% and weekly jobless claims recently reaching a 40-year low,” said Jonas Prising, CEO of ManpowerGroup, in a press release. “But as the labour market tightens, employers are increasingly telling us they are having difficulty finding skilled candidates — a situation not helped by the low labour participation rate.”

Here are the 20 best cities for job seekers this spring, ranked by the net percentage of employers in each city that plan to hire:

McAllen-Edinburg-Mission, Texas Wikimedia Commons Per cent planning to increase staff levels: 35 Per cent planning to decrease staff levels: 1 Net: 34% Greenville-Mauldin-Easley, South Carolina MarkVanDykePhotography/Shutterstock Per cent planning to increase staff levels: 31 Per cent planning to decrease staff levels: 4 Net: 27% Stockton-Lodi, California Justin Sullivan/Getty Stockton, California Per cent planning to increase staff levels: 33 Per cent planning to decrease staff levels: 6 Net: 27% Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, Florida Shutterstock / Bonnie Fink Per cent planning to increase staff levels: 28 Per cent planning to decrease staff levels: 2 Net: 26% Cape Coral-Fort Myers, Florida Jillian Cain/Shutterstock Per cent planning to increase staff levels: 25 Per cent planning to decrease staff levels: 0 Net: 25% Dayton, Ohio Christopher Boswell/Shutterstock Per cent planning to increase staff levels: 32 Per cent planning to decrease staff levels: 8 Net: 24% Indianapolis-Carmel, Indiana Wikipedia Per cent planning to increase staff levels: 30 Per cent planning to decrease staff levels: 6 Net: 24% Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington, Minnesota-Wisconsin Jdkoenig / Wikimedia Commons Per cent planning to increase staff levels: 26 Per cent planning to decrease staff levels: 3 Net: 23% Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, Arizona Shutterstock Per cent planning to increase staff levels: 27 Per cent planning to decrease staff levels: 4 Net: 23% El Paso, Texas spirit of america/Shutterstock.com Per cent planning to increase staff levels: 25 Per cent planning to decrease staff levels: 3 Net: 22% San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, California Wikipedia Per cent planning to increase staff levels: 26 Per cent planning to decrease staff levels: 4 Net: 22% Austin-Round Rock, Texas Wikimedia Commons Per cent planning to increase staff levels: 26 Per cent planning to decrease staff levels: 5 Net: 21% Charleston-North Charleston-Summerville, South Carolina Shutterstock / Sean Pavone Per cent planning to increase staff levels: 25 Per cent planning to decrease staff levels: 4 Net: 21% Columbus, Ohio Rfgagel / Wikimedia Commons Per cent planning to increase staff levels: 25 Per cent planning to decrease staff levels: 4 Net: 21% Grand Rapids-Wyoming, Michigan Shutterstock Per cent planning to increase staff levels: 24 Per cent planning to decrease staff levels: 3 Net: 21% San Francisco-Oakland-Fremont, California Shutterstock.com Per cent planning to increase staff levels: 24 Per cent planning to decrease staff levels: 3 Net: 21% Tucson, Arizona Wikimedia Per cent planning to increase staff levels: 25 Per cent planning to decrease staff levels: 4 Net: 21%

