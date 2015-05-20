The 25 best cities for job seekers right now

Jacquelyn Smith

If you’ve been unsuccessful in your job search, it might be time to start looking in other parts of the country.

But before you pack up and go, you’ll want to consider which cities have the best career opportunities, the happiest workers, and the lowest cost of living.

To help, online careers community Glassdoor just released its latest report on the 25 best cities for jobs right now.

These metro areas stand out for having the highest Glassdoor “Job Score,” which was determined by weighting three factors equally: how easy it is to get a job (hiring opportunity), how affordable it is to live there (cost of living), and how satisfied employees are working there (job satisfaction), on a five-point scale.

Click here for the full methodology.

21. Houston, Texas

Glassdoor Job Score: 3.3

Number of job openings: 74,442

Median base salary: $US52,000

Median home value: $US157,900

20. Chicago, Illinois

Glassdoor Job Score: 3.3

Number of job openings: 124,633

Median base salary: $US50,000

Median home value: $US186,900

13. Columbus, Ohio

Glassdoor Job Score: 3.6

Number of job openings: 25,242

Median base salary: $US43,000

Median home value: $US146,700

10. Washington, D.C.

Glassdoor Job Score: 3.7

Number of job openings: 116,770

Median base salary: $US61,000

Median home value: $US361,200

9. San Antonio, Texas

Glassdoor Job Score: 3.7

Number of job openings: 29,980

Median base salary: $US40,000

Median home value: $US147,600

5. Seattle, Washington

Glassdoor Job Score: 3.9

Number of job openings: 69,423

Median base salary: $US70,000

Median home value: $US344,700

4. Austin, Texas

Glassdoor Job Score: 3.9

Number of job openings: 33,198

Median base salary: $US50,000

Median home value: $US226,400

2. Kansas City, Missouri

Glassdoor Job Score: 3.9

Number of job openings: 28,786

Median base salary: $US46,000

Median home value: $US138,500

Now see where to go right after college:

The 10 best cities to start your career

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.