The 10 best US cities to celebrate Halloween this year, ranked

Jemal Countess/Getty Images A family goes trick-or-treating in Brooklyn, New York.

WalletHub ranked the best cities to celebrate Halloween.

They based the ranking on 21 factors, including costume stores per capita, the number of potential trick-or-treaters, haunted houses per capita, and forecasted rain on Halloween.

These were whittled down to the main three metrics: trick-or-treater friendliness, Halloween fun, and Halloween weather.

New York City earned the top spot, due to high scores in all three.

Maybe it’s time to plan a Halloween getaway.

WalletHub recently ranked the top 100 most populated US cities in terms of how they celebrate Halloween. The company based the ranking on 21 factors, including costume stores per capita, the number of potential-trick-or-treaters, haunted houses per capita, forecasted Halloween precipitation, and more.

Keep scrolling to learn more about the top 10 cities for Halloween celebrations, according to WalletHub.

10. San Jose, California

Steve Jennings/Getty Images Sixx:A.M. performs on Halloween night at the SAP Centre on in San Jose, California in 2016.

San Jose earned its spot by ranking 16th and 13th for its trick-or-treater friendliness and its “Halloween fun” rankings, respectively. Perhaps surprisingly, the Bay Area city only ranked 60th for weather.

9. San Francisco, California

Pam Berry/The Boston Globe via Getty Images Leif Jacobsen, 9, models his homemade Golden Gate Bridge costume.

San Francisco came in at the very bottom, 100th, in the category for lowest percentage of potential trick-or-treaters.

But the city offset this low score with the highest candy and chocolate stores per capita (tied with New York City and Honolulu), and the fourth-best Halloween weather forecast (tied with Chicago and Boston).

8. Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Bastiaan Slabbers/NurPhoto via Getty Images Some Halloween decorations on October 30, 2017, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Philadelphia has the No. 1 Halloween weather forecast, with a low of 45 degrees, and a high of 61 degrees, according to Weather Spark.

7. Miami, Florida

RHONA WISE/AFP/Getty Images Luis Portillo tries on a mask in a Halloween store in Miami, Florida, on October 27, 2016.

Miami ranked eighth overall in the “Halloween fun” dimension, which included criteria such as haunted houses per capita and pumpkin patches per capita. But it was in the 30s for both trick-or-treater friendliness and Halloween weather.

6. Chicago, Illinois

Raymond Boyd/Getty Images The Daley Plaza Fountain shoots up ‘blood’ to celebrate Halloween in Chicago, Illinois.

While its trick-or-treaters might not be especially friendly, Chicago ranked fourth for the best Halloween forecast, and ninth for overall “Halloween fun.”

5. Las Vegas, Nevada

Ethan Miller/Getty Images Mark Wilbur of Ohio and his wife, Janice Wilbur, attend the fourth annual Las Vegas Halloween Parade in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Vegas is a great place to snag your costume and some candy. It’s tied with New York City, Orlando, New Orleans, and Atlanta for the most costume stores per capita – with 35 times as many as No. 98 cities Washington, DC and Santa Ana.

It’s also fourth for most candy and chocolate stores per capita, only behind the tied-for-first cities New York, San Francisco, and Honolulu.

4. San Diego, California

Dünzlullstein bild via Getty Images Halloween decorations in the San Diego neighbourhood Pacific Beach.

San Diego ranked 29th for both trick-or-treater friendliness and Halloween weather, but cracked the top 10 for “Halloween fun.”



3. Boston, Massachusetts

Jim Davis/The Boston Globe via Getty Images Happy Halloween from Fenway Park.

Perhaps surprisingly, WalletHub ranked Boston No. 4 for the best Halloween weather, even though Boston’s not exactly known for its amazing climate.

Boston also ranked 12th for trick-or-treater friendliness.

2. Los Angeles, California

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Casamigos Harry Styles attends the Casamigos Halloween Party on October 26, 2018 in Beverly Hills, California.

Los Angeles’ high ranking mainly comes from its No. 4 spot for “Halloween fun.” The California city placed at No. 54 for weather, and No. 33 for trick-or-treater friendliness.

1. New York, New York

Shannon Stapleton/Reuters Scenes from New York City’s annual Halloween parade.

New York City is the gold standard for Halloween celebrations, according to WalletHub. It ranked in the top 10 for all three main factors, coming in second for trick-or-treater friendliness, first for “Halloween fun” and seventh for the weather forecast.

NYC also tied for first for costume stores per capita and candy and chocolate stores per capita.

Plus, there’s an entire parade dedicated to dressed up dogs – who can beat that?

