The 20 most important cities in the global financial system -- and there's a new number one

Twice a year Z/Yen releases its Global Financial Centres Index (GFCI), and the latest for September 2015 is just out.

The ranks give cities a combined score based on five main factors:

Business environment

Financial sector development

Infrastructure

Human capital

Reputational and general factors.

There was a huge reaction when New York dethroned London as the world’s top financial hub in 2013, and the Big Apple held on in 2014 — but has London managed to take the crown back? And how are Asia’s growing megacities doing as China’s rapid growth cools?

(This list has been updated to reflect the latest update for September 2015.)

20.) OSAKA makes it in as Japan's second-highest ranked city, climbing by an impressive 11 places, the most of any city in the top 20. Shutterstock.com 10.) WASHINGTON D.C. climbs two places from last year, taking the place in the top 10 that it lost in 2014. Wikipedia 6.) SEOUL moved up another spot as South Korea takes an increasingly important position in Asian finance. Two years ago, it came 8th. Craig Nagy, Wikipedia 5.) TOKYO still punches above its weight as a financial centre, coming out third overall. Wikipedia, Morio

