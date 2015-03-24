The 20 most important cities in global finance this year

There is fierce competition every year for a space on Z/Yen’s Global Financial Cities Index, and 2015 is no different.

The ranks give cities a combined score based on five main factors:

Business environment

Financial sector development,

Infrastructure

Human capital

Reputational and general factors.

There was a huge reaction when New York dethroned London as the world’s top financial hub last year — but has London managed to take the crown back? And how are Asia’s growing megacities doing as China’s rapid growth cools?

