The top 20 cities around the world that are ready to welcome Gen Z workers

SolStock/Getty Images Amsterdam is the No. 9 city for Gen Zers to live and work in.

The oldest members of Generation Z – those born in 1997 – have just graduated from college. For those considering a new place to live and work, a select group of cities could have the most to offer.

The 2019 Generation Z City Index by apartment search site Nestpick found the best cities around the world for Gen Zers to live in. Nestpick used Pew Research Centre’s January 2019 definition of Generation Z: anyone born between 1997 and 2012. But that’s not all that defines them. According to Nestpick, Gen Zers are “digital natives who value security, diversity, and autonomy, and aim to achieve it through pragmatism and determination.”

The study examined 110 prominent international cities, focusing on 22 factors that were split into four main categories: digitalization, business, principles, and leisure. The sub-categories across all four major categories included government digitalization, education, environmental action, LGBT+ equality, right to protest, affordability, and concerts, among others. Each city was given a score out of 100, the total of the weighted averages of each of the four categories. You can read a full explanation of the study’s methodology here.

The top spot went to London, which earned perfect scores in three sub-categories: concerts, coworking spaces, and social entrepreneurship. Other highly-ranked cities included Stockholm, Los Angeles, and Toronto.

Here are the 20 cities best equipped for Generation Z’s particular wants and needs.

20. Seattle, USA

Shutterstock

Total score: 77.71

Top-scoring categories: government digitalization (94.13), access to healthcare (91.77), environmental action (89.48)

In 2013, Seattle unveiled its Climate Action Plan, which aims to limit the greenhouse gas emissions of road transportation, building energy, and waste.

19. Brussels, Belgium

Total score: 77.72

Top-scoring categories: right to protest (98.05), access to healthcare (93.51), LGBT+ equality (92.08)

Belgium was the second country to legalise gay marriage (after the Netherlands), in 2003. And its capital, Brussels, is known for being an LGBT+ friendly destination.

18. Malmo, Sweden

Total score: 78.96

Top-scoring categories: digital banking (100), right to protest (100), access to healthcare (97.96)

Malmo is at the forefront of digital banking, like most of Sweden. Most of its citizens haven’t used cash for recent purchases, according to a March report by The Guardian. As cash becomes more obsolete, credit cards and apps like Swish are making digital payments easier.

17. Frankfurt, Germany

Shutterstock

Total score: 79.35

Top-scoring categories: right to protest (98.05), government digitalization (94.07), access to healthcare (91.77)

Like all German cities, Frankfurt offers universal access to healthcare. In fact, it’s illegal not to have health insurance, and providers can’t turn down patients.

16. Gothenburg, Sweden

Total score: 79.46

Top-scoring categories: right to protest (100), digital banking (90.99), environmental action (98.85)

Gothenburg prides itself on its environmental policies. According to the Global Destination Sustainability Index, Gothenburg was named the world’s most sustainable destination in 2016, 2017, and 2018.

15. Montreal, Canada

Shutterstock

Total score: 80.00

Top-scoring categories: right to protest (98.05), access to healthcare (94.76), connectivity/5G (90.99)

The citizens of Montreal may speak two different languages (French and English), but they’re still part of the same healthcare system as the rest of Canada, meaning they have access to free or affordable healthcare.

14. Helsinki, Finland

Shutterstock

Total score: 80.33

Top-scoring categories: access to healthcare (98.79), LGBT+ equality (98.48), right to protest (98.05)

Finland made gay marriage legal in 2017 after thousands of its citizens petitioned for the law. Like other Nordic countries, Finland is known for its forward-thinking policies towards the LGBT+ community.

13. Copenhagen, Denmark

Total score: 80.70

Top-scoring categories: right to protest (100), government digitalization (100), LGBT+ equality (95.77)

The Danish government grants its citizens full freedom of speech, which includes the press. Denmark won first place in the Press Freedom Index three times in the last 15 years.

12. Manchester, UK

Total score: 81.18

Top-scoring categories: government digitalization (97.69), right to protest (97.08), environmental action (90.62)

While London is known for its booming tech scene, the city of Manchester is also pioneering digital technologies: It’s currently investing £4.1 billion in digital businesses and services throughout the city.

11. Paris, France

Total score: 82.13

Top-scoring categories: digitalized mobility (100), government digitalization (94.46), environmental action (92.19)

Paris became the site of a global climate change conference in December 2015, which created the Paris Agreement. World leaders made promises to limit global warming to below 2°C in the first legally binding agreement of its kind.

10. Vancouver, Canada

Total score: 82.48

Top-scoring categories: right to protest (98.05), access to healthcare (95.03), connectivity/5G (89.53)

Vancouver, British Columbia, is modernising quickly. It made plans to provide citizens access to mobile kiosks, making it easier for them to contact city services.

9. Amsterdam, Netherlands

Shutterstock

Total score: 83.02

Top-scoring categories: access to healthcare (99.02), right to protest (98.05), LGBT+ equality (95.99)

Amsterdam is known for the uninhibited nature of its citizens, and they have got a progressive attitude towards the LGBT+ community. The city also has its own annual gay pride parade, which attracts thousands of visitors each year.

8. San Francisco, USA

Travel Stock/Shutterstock

Total score: 83.09

Top-scoring categories: AI industry (100), entrepreneurial spirit (100), government digitalization (94.13)

San Francisco is home to Silicon Valley, America’s startup hub. Countless tech companies got their start in the region, including Apple, Google, Tesla, Twitter, and Facebook.

7. Munich, Germany

Total score: 83.11

Top-scoring categories: right to protest (98.05), government digitalization (94.07), access to healthcare (91.91)

German healthcare is among the best in Europe. It also has one of the oldest healthcare systems, dating back to the 1880s.

6. Berlin, Germany

Total score: 84.53

Top-scoring categories: right to protest (98.05), government digitalization (94.07), access to healthcare (91.68)

The German government is taking big steps to bring Berlin into the digital age. The city has set aside €2.4 billion for digital infrastructure to boost its internet.

5. New York, USA

Total score: 86.03

Top-scoring categories: coworking spaces (98.12), concerts (96.97), government digitalization (94.13)

New York City is full of opportunity, and that includes opportunities for small businesses and freelancers. That’s why it earned a high score for its coworking spaces, proving that the industry is here to stay.

4. Toronto, Canada

Taxiarchos228 / Wikimedia Commons

Total score: 86.20

Top-scoring categories: right to protest (98.05), access to healthcare (95.05), social entrepreneurship (91.48)

Canada is famous for its single-payer universal healthcare system, which makes Toronto one of the best cities in the world for access to healthcare.

3. Los Angeles, USA

Total score: 89.40

Top-scoring categories: education (96.87), concerts (95.36), government digitalization (94.13)

Los Angeles is a hub for entertainment, with legendary venues like the Walt Disney Concert Hall, the Greek Theatre, and the Hollywood Bowl all in one city.

2. Stockholm, Sweden

Oleksiy Mark/Shutterstock

Total score: 89.88

Top-scoring categories: digital banking (100), environmental action (100), right to protest (100)

Stockholm is known for its environmental policies – in fact, it’s one of the greenest cities in the world. 100% of its energy comes from renewable resources, and it plans to be free of fossil fuels by 2040.

1. London, UK

Total score: 100

Top-scoring categories: concerts (100), coworking spaces (100), social entrepreneurship (100)

London scored perfectly in three different categories. One of its strengths is its high ranking for social entrepreneurship – according to a 2016 Reuters poll, the UK was named the No. 3 country for social entrepreneurs.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.