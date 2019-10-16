The 29 best US cities to be a freelancer

- Some cities are simply better suited for freelancing.
- A report from neighbourhoods.com ranked the best US cities for freelancers using five measures: rent, internet speed, taxes, coffee shops, and transportation.
- Texas (with seven cities) and Florida (with five cities) are the two states that appeared the most on the list.
So says a report from neighbourhoods.com, which ranked the best cities for freelancers in the US across five measures:
- Median rent for a one-bedroom apartment
- Average internet download speed for the city
- Average combined federal and state income taxes a freelancer would have to pay in that city, if they were making median freelancer income of $US52,074.
- Number of Starbucks coffee shops per 100,00 people
- Ease of transportation (via walking, biking, or public transit). The higher the transportation score, the better (50 or higher is considered a very good score).
The state that took the cake was Texas, with seven cities on the list. Florida appeared the most in the top 10 cities, compromising four of top 10 picks and five total.
Check out the 29 best US cities for freelancers below:
29. Tucson, Arizona
Median rent: $US875
Internet speed: 32.44 mbps
Income taxes: $US10,089
Coffee shops: 11.2
Transportation score: 43
28. Arlington, Texas
Median rent: $US1,043
Internet speed: 48.89 mbps
Income taxes: $US8,739
Coffee shops: 4.1
Transportation score: 37
27. St. Paul, Minnesota
Median rent: $US1,238
Internet speed: 73.95 mbps
Income taxes: $US11,220
Coffee shops: 2.7
Transportation score: 57
26. Salt Lake City, Utah
Median rent: $US1,292
Internet speed: 37.93 mbps
Income taxes: $US11,317
Coffee shops: 14.4
Transportation score: 57
25. Irving, Texas
Median rent: $US1,302
Internet speed: 59.96 mbps
Income taxes: $US8,739
Coffee shops: 3.4
Transportation score:: 38
24. Henderson, Nevada
Median rent: $US1,125
Internet speed: 43.76 mbps
Income taxes: $US8,739
Coffee shops: 8.8
Transportation score: 30
23. Ann Arbor, Michigan
Median rent: $US1,299
Internet speed: 48.66 mbps
Income taxes: $US10,780
Coffee shops: 11.5
Transportation score: 56
22. Wilmington, North Carolina
Median rent: $US972
Internet speed: 53.71 mbps
Income taxes: $US11,122
Coffee shops: 13.0
Transportation score: 34
21. Sacramento, California
Median rent: $US1,421
Internet speed: 43.52 mbps
Income taxes: $US10,780
Coffee shops: 13.5
Transportation score: 49
20. St. Petersburg, Florida
Median rent: $US965
Internet speed: 48.50 mbps
Income taxes: $US8,739
Coffee shops: 3.5
Transportation score: 45
19. Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
Median rent: $US1,111
Internet speed: 30.69 mbps
Income taxes: $US10,859
Coffee shops: 14.8
Transportation score: 56
18. Dallas, Texas
Median rent: $US1,225
Internet speed: 48.92 mbps
Income taxes: $US8,739
Coffee shops: 6.8
Transportation score: 44
17. Garland, Texas
Median rent: $US969
Internet speed: 62.88 mbps
Income taxes: $US8,739
Coffee shops: 3.4
Transportation score: 35
16. Reno, Nevada
Median rent: $US1,142
Internet speed: 46.96 mbps
Income taxes: $US8,739
Coffee shops: 10.8
Transportation score: 38
15. Austin, Texas
Median rent: $US1,200
Internet speed: 66.75 mbps
Income taxes: $US8,739
Coffee shops: 6.5
Transportation score: 42
14. Tacoma, Washington
Median rent: $US1,305
Internet speed: 38.92 mbps
Income taxes: $US8,739
Coffee shops: 13.5
Transportation score: 50
13. Knoxville, Tennessee
Median rent: $US829
Internet speed: 50.19 mbps
Income taxes: $US8,739
Coffee shops: 9.8
Transportation score: 28
12. Houston, Texas
Median rent: $US1,115
Internet speed: 51.45 mbps
Income taxes: $US8,739
Coffee shops: 6.8
Transportation score: 45
11. Cincinnati, Ohio
Median rent: $US1,006
Internet speed: 53.20 mbps
Income taxes: $US11,004
Coffee shops: 13.4
Transportation score: 43
10. Tampa, Florida
Median rent: $US1,120
Internet speed: 43.18 mbps
Income taxes: $US8,739
Coffee shops: 11.4
Transportation score: 46
9. Hialeah, Florida
Median rent: $US1,251
Internet speed: 63.63 mbps
Income taxes: $US8,739
Coffee shops: 1.7
Transportation score: 53
8. San Antonio, Texas
Median rent: $US911
Internet speed: 61.82 mbps
Income taxes: $US8,739
Coffee shops: 5.6
Transportation score: 39
7. Las Vegas, Nevada
Median rent: $US977
Internet speed: 37.50 mbps
Income taxes: $US8,739
Coffee shops: 25.3
Transportation score: 40
6. Orlando, Florida
Median rent: $US1,290
Internet speed: 38.83 mbps
Income taxes: $US8,739
Coffee shops: 17.4
Transportation score: 43
5. Scottsdale, Arizona
Median rent: $US1,237
Internet speed: 68.57 mbps
Income taxes: $US10,089
Coffee shops: 15.8
Transportation score: 37
4. Tempe, Arizona
Median rent: $US965
Internet speed: 39.76 mbps
Income taxes: $US10,089
Coffee shops: 15.7
Transportation score: 57
3. Ft. Lauderdale, Florida
Median rent: $US1,516
Internet speed: 59.35 mbps
Income taxes: $US8,739
Coffee shops: 12.4
Transportation score: 51
2. Vancouver, Washington
Median rent: $US1,327
Internet speed: 52.89 mbps
Income taxes: $US8,739
Coffee shops: 18.1
Transportation score: 45
1. Spokane, Washington
Median rent: $US903
Internet speed: 43.52 mbps
Income taxes: $US8,739
Coffee shops: 16.4
Transportation score: 44
