Here's Where New College Graduates Have The Best Shot At Making A Living

With May right around the corner, this is right around the time when the college class of 2013 starts to sweat.
For seniors lucky enough to have already lined up a first job, kudos. The hard part is over.
For the other 99% of 20-somethings on the cusp of launching their career, there’s just one question to answer: Where do you want to go next?
Whether you’re more interested in picking a town flush with jobs in your field of study or are looking for a place where you won’t have to live hand to mouth, here’s a list of 10 cities that appeal the most to post-graduates, courtesy of Rent.com.
Mean annual income: $46,570
Median price for a one bedroom: $880
The vibe: A mix of Southern and international flare give Atlanta the kind of diversity that may appeal to small town graduates looking for a change.
Bonus: Housing is cheap and the city is a major hub for anyone looking for work in media, technology and entertainment.
Mean annual income: $57,520
Median price for a one bedroom: $1,585.00
The vibe: Boston is buzzing with smart, talented 20-somethings thanks to its stellar postsecondary education opportunities.
Bonus: Young professionals aren't quick to leave after graduating, which means the social scene is strong.
Mean annual income: $47,490
Median price for a one bedroom: $819
The vibe: Forget the incredible tex-mex. Houston has long attracted young professionals from across the country with its low cost of living and ample job market.
Bonus: As the fourth largest city in the U.S., the fact that Houston has one of the lowest costs of living on this list is impressive in and of itself.
Mean annual income: $50,320
Median price for a one bedroom: $974
The vibe: Denver's housing options aren't super cheap, but with a few roommates, there's no reason new grads couldn't find affordable digs.
Bonus: Apart from the gorgeous scenery, Denver is one of the best cities to stay in shape, whether you're a ski bunny or into warmer weather sports.
Mean annual income: $44,210
Median price for a one bedroom: $960
The vibe: The city topped Forbes' list of happiest places for post-graduates in 2012.
Bonus: St. Louis is underrated among the post-graduate sect, but with the lowest cost of living on the list, it may be the perfect place to stretch your dollars while you're getting your start in your career.
Mean annual income: $49,760
Median price for a one bedroom: $899
The vibe: theatre lovers will swoon over the entertainment scene. Rent.com calls this duo the 'perfect combination of indoor and outdoor appeal,' with the third largest theatre market in the U.S. after New York and Chicago.
Bonus: The area has the lowest unemployment rate on this list.
Mean annual income: $54,750
Median price for a one bedroom: $1,300
The vibe: Before 'Portlandia' put Oregon on the map, Seattle was the ultimate place to be in the Pacific Northwest. Thankfully, it's retained its urban appeal, with trendy coffee shops and a stellar music scene.
Bonus: Home to tech masters like Bill Gates and Jeff Bezos, Seattle could be a great place to break out for tech graduates.
Mean annual income: $46,160
Median price for a one bedroom: $898
The vibe: Sports lovers will feel right at home here, but it's also home to a booming art and nightlife scene.
Bonus: Low cost of living and fairly low unemployment levels.
Mean annual income: $45,220
Median price for a one bedroom: $808
The vibe: If you're fresh out of college and want to ease your way into big city life, Raleigh offers a nice balance between Southern charm and urban flare.
Bonus: Did we mention the barbecue?
Mean annual income: $62,890
Median price for a one bedroom: $1,625
The vibe: Whether you're a history buff or political junkie, D.C. is a mecca for young professionals looking to make their mark.
Bonus: You're just a few hours by bus away from major East Coast towns like Philadelphia and New York.
