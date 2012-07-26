The 10 Hottest Cities For Investing In Foreclosed Homes

Photo: bdthomas via Flickr
Amid signs of a housing recovery, some Americans are considering stepping into the housing market. And foreclosed homes often go at a significant discount to average sales prices.RealtyTrac has identified the 10 best metropolitan areas to buy or invest in a foreclosed home in the second half of 2012.
Prices are going up in these markets right now.
They drew on average foreclosure sales prices data, foreclosure discounts, and the unsold inventory of bank-owned homes (REO inventory).
Note: All metros on the list have an annual increase in foreclosure sales price. They also have average foreclosure discounts of over 15 per cent. And the unsold inventory of bank-owned homes represents a supply of 20 months or less.
Sales price increased 6.00 per cent between Q1 2011 - Q1 2012:
Foreclosure sale price for Q1 2012:
$322,812
Foreclosure discount:
23.29 per cent
REO inventory:
7.95 months' supply
Source: RealtyTrac
Sales price increased 7.07 per cent between Q1 2011 - Q1 2012:
Foreclosure sale price for Q1 2012:
$136,901
Foreclosure discount:
36.42%
REO inventory:
14.63 months' supply
Source: RealtyTrac
Sales price increased 7.13 per cent between Q1 2011 - Q1 2012:
Foreclosure sale price for Q1 2012:
$204,702
Foreclosure discount:
44.64%
REO inventory:
17.92 months' supply
Source: RealtyTrac
Sales price increased 7.25 per cent between Q1 2011 - Q1 2012:
Foreclosure sale price for Q1 2012:
$130,763
Foreclosure discount:
22.48 per cent
REO inventory:
11.10 months' supply
Source: RealtyTrac
Sales price increased 9.05 per cent between Q1 2011 - Q1 2012:
Foreclosure sale price for Q1 2012:
$69,468
Foreclosure discount:
37.27 per cent
REO inventory:
15.33 months' supply
Source: RealtyTrac
Sales price increased 9.69 per cent between Q1 2011 - Q1 2012:
Foreclosure sale price for Q1 2012:
$183,806
Foreclosure discount:
15.82%
REO inventory:
9.20 months' supply
Source: RealtyTrac
Sales price increased 10.78 per cent between Q1 2011 - Q1 2012:
Foreclosure sale price for Q1 2012:
$95,092
Foreclosure discount:
34.76%
REO inventory:
16.98 months' supply
Source: RealtyTrac
Sales price increased 11.63 per cent between Q1 2011 - Q1 2012:
Foreclosure sale price for Q1 2012:
$99,293
Foreclosure discount:
46.46%
REO inventory:
13.92 months' supply
Source: RealtyTrac
Sales price increased 12.76 per cent between Q1 2011 - Q1 2012:
Foreclosure sale price for Q1 2012:
$138,911
Foreclosure discount:
38.44%
REO inventory:
13.61 months' supply
Source: RealtyTrac
Sales price increased 19.44 per cent between Q1 2011 - Q1 2012:
Foreclosure sale price for Q1 2012:
$154,951
Foreclosure discount:
24.68%
REO inventory:
11.28 months supply
Source: RealtyTrac
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.