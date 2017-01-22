The 10 best cities in the US to live in if you want to have an active lifestyle

If 2017 is your year to get active, a change of scenery could help you hit that goal.

When it comes to cities that promote active lifestyles, not all are created equal across the US.

WalletHub pulled together a report on the worst and best cities for an active lifestyle.

To measure which cities were active, the personal finance website looked at everything from monthly membership fees to how many facilities a city had, how many residents were inactive, and how many people played in team sports.

Here’s what they found, assigning each of the 100 cities with scores up to 100.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.