The 10 Most 'Livable' Cities In The World

REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader People relax on a lawn installed on Ringstrasse street by environmental groups to celebrate World Car Free Day.

The Economist Intelligence Unit conducted a livability surveyto determine which cities around the world “provide the best or worst living conditions.”

Cities that tended to score the best on the survey were mid-sized and located in wealthier countries with relatively low population densities. This environment, according to the report, “can foster a range of recreational activities without leading to high crime levels or overburdened infrastructure.”

Out of the top 10 cities, 7 are located in Canada and Australia, which have population densities of 3.40 and 2.88 people per square km respectively. Finland and New Zealand, which also have high-ranking cities, have 16 people per square km. The global average is 46.65 people per sq km, and the US average is 32 people per sq km, according to the report.

There were 64 cities that scored above an 80% — which means they are considered to be “in the top tier of livability.”

