Here Are 7 Housing Markets Where It Makes Way More Sense To Buy Than Rent

Mamta Badkar
orlando florida

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

A recent study by Fannie Mae showed that 85 per cent of Americans think owning a home makes more sense in the long-term than renting.Zillow has come out with a new metric called the breakeven horizon to help prospective home buyers determine whether it makes sense to buy or rent in a specific metro.

The breakeven horizon refers to the number of years after which buying a home is more “financially advantageous” than renting one. The shorter the breakeven the horizon, the more it makes sense to buy.

Unlike the price-to-rent ratio this metric includes a whole range of possible costs including mortgage payments, property taxes, utilities costs etc.

We drew on Zillow’s report to put together a list of the 7 metros where it makes most sense to buy a home and included the price-to-rent ratio, median listing price, and median rent price.

Note: The list is drawn for the 30 largest metro areas. Median list and rent price are for June 2012.

This story was originally published by Zillow.The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the opinion or position of Zillow.

Miami-Fort Lauderdale, Florida

Breakeven horizon:
1.6 years

Price-to-rent ratio:
7.6

Median list price:
$230,000

Median rent price:
$1,600

Source: Zillow

Tampa, Florida

Breakeven horizon:
1.6 years

Price-to-rent ratio:
7.8

Median list price:
$140,000

Median rent price:
$1,000

Source: Zillow

Detroit, Michigan

Breakeven horizon:
1.7 years

Price-to-rent ratio:
6.0

Median list price:
$89,900

Median rent price:
$800

Source: Zillow

Las Vegas, Nevada

Breakeven horizon:
1.7 years

Price-to-rent ratio:
8.5

Median list price:
$145,000

Median rent price:
$1,090

Source: Zillow

Orlando, Florida

Breakeven horizon:
1.7 years

Price-to-rent ratio:
8.2

Median list price:
$150,000

Median rent price:
$1,010

Source: Zillow

Phoenix, Arizona

Breakeven horizon:
1.7 years

Price-to-rent ratio:
10.3

Median list price:
$174,900

Median rent price:
$1,000

Source: Zillow

Riverside, California

Breakeven horizon:
2.0 years

Price-to-rent ratio:
10.0

Median list price:
$200,000

Median rent price:
$1,400

Source: Zillow

Now look at the cities where home prices are expected to grow the most by 2017...

