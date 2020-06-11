Here is how we ranked the best cities to live in after coronavirus

Business Insider recently published a ranking of the best US cities to live in after coronavirus.

To do this, we compiled nine different metrics from government sources and academic research that we believe people might take into account when considering where to move next.

We recently released our ranking of the US cities to live in after the novel coronavirus pandemic using the most recent data from 2018 to 2020.

For our ranking, we used nine different metrics about a metro area’s economy, population density, work life, and housing. To do this, we used datasets from government and academic research. After compiling our data, we calculated a z-score for each metro on each of the nine metrics compare the values on the same scale. We then summed each of the z-scores together to create an overall index for each metro area that we then ranked to get our list of the 30 best cities to move to.

When compiling our overall score, we took the additive inverse of the z-score for five of the metrics where a lower value should lead to a higher score: population density, unemployment rate, housing costs, commute time, and cost-of-living.

Here are the sources for each of our nine measures used for each metro area:

