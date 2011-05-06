The 7 Wildest Cinco De Mayo Parties In America

Photo: Flickr/dbking
Cinco de Mayo has very little to do with Mexican independence or American culture — but that doesn’t stop countless major U.S. cities from cutting loose like it’s the fourth of July.From margaritas to Mariachi and everything in between (yes, that includes lowriders), here’s a rundown of the biggest fiestas taking place across the country this weekend.
The Fiesta Broadway is known as 'the largest Cinco de Mayo celebration in the world.'
The monster street fair, which covers more than 24 square blocks of downtown Los Angeles, begins on Sunday, May 8, and is expected to draw a crowd of more than half a million people.
The Mile High City is home to 'Cinco in the Park,' a two-day festival hosted by Denver's Civic Park centre that typically attracts more than 400,000 visitors and features over 350 food and retail vendors.
Look out for three stages of live entertainment, a Navy flight simulator, and the highly-anticipated annual Green chilli-Bowl Cookoff when the party -- now entering its 24th year -- kicks off with a parade on Saturday, May 7.
This year, the 18th annual Cinco de Mayo Phoenix festival took place from April 30 to May 1.
It may have been a bit premature, but the big bash still drew in more than 150,000 enthusiastic attendees one week before the official holiday.
In addition to the endless mix of live music, batting cages, and party-goers chomping down on one and half pound turkey legs, more than $30,000 in scholarships were awarded to Grand Canyon University at the event.
The 'Spiciest Celebration' in Minnesota takes place in St.Paul's District del Sol, which opens its streets to more than 100,000 attendees each year.
The party starts on Friday, May 6 at 4 p.m. and keeps raging through Saturday night. What should you expect?
Six blocks of traditional latin food, music, and dance, a lowrider car show, and a 'people's choice' salsa tasting contest!
This year, Chicago's Little Village neighbourhood -- the heart of the city's Mexican community -- will host its second annual Cinco de Mayo festival from Friday, May 6 to Sunday, May 8.
The three-day celebration is said 'to be one of the largest Mexican cultural fests in the Midwest.'
In late September, Little Village is also the site of the Chicago's annual Mexican Independence Day Parade.
Get ready to see professional luchadores (Mexican wrestlers) riling things up at Portland's 27th Annual Cinco de Mayo Fiesta, which starts today and continues through Sunday, May 8.
The extravagant celebration takes place along the waterfront and showcases a variety of local talent and professional entertainment, including ethnic Mexican ballet dance and a Latin rock band.
The Mission neighbourhood in San Francisco celebrates its seventh annual Cinco de Mayo spectacular this weekend in Dolores Park.
The family-friendly, alcohol-free extravaganza is expected to draw more than 5,000 people -- just the right number to start a giant Zumba-thon Exercise Class, which will launch the entire event at 10 a.m. on Saturday, May 7.
