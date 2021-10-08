The wines that’ll pair best with every kind of Christmas feast

Pexels

It’s time to start preparing your Christmas menu.

Don’t forget to pair your wine to your feast, this is how.

What is Christmas without a giant feast for lunch and/or dinner? From seafood platters to extravagant roasts, the wine you choose can make or break the best meal of the year.

To help you make Christmas as joyous as possible, we’ve curated some wine suggestions based on your menu plan for the big day.

Best Christmas wine for seafood

Typically, you’ll want a white wine to go with a fresh seafood platter. A moderate white wine like Chardonnay or Pinot Grigio is best with crab and lobster, try Ninth Island Pinot Grigio ($25) and Fowles Are You Game Chardonnay ($19, down from $24).

Meanwhile, lighter French-style rosé and sauvignon blanc can bring out the best in prawns. Try something like The Frenchhouse Ros é ($13) or Cloudy Bay’s Marlborough Sauvignon Blanc ($42).

If oysters are your main event, nothing pairs quite so well as a sparkling white wine. Nothing says celebrate quite like a bottle of Chandon NV Sparkling Brut ($31).

Best Christmas wine for a roast

We Christmas-celebrating Australians are suckers for a traditional roast, even though it makes a lot more sense in the snowy English winters. This is when it’s time to switch to red wine.

For beef roast, in particular, a full-bodied Bordeaux is just the ticket, something like a Ch Latour Camblanes Bordeaux ($25) is perfect.

Shiraz is also a roast classic, Jacob’s Creek Double Barrel Shiraz ($25) is a good choice, or a Penfolds St Henri Shiraz ($130).

A cabernet sauvignon like Bowen Estate Cabernet Sauvignon ($33) or a merlot like Tenet Estate Merlot ($16) will also do the trick quite nicely.

Best Christmas wine for dessert

If your family is still in the market for a traditional Christmas pudding, you’ll find that a Ruby or Tawny Port is the traditional pairing. Try Niepoort Ruby Port ($37) or Penfolds Father 10YO Tawny NV ($30).

If you prefer more of a Crème brûlée or other vanilla-flavoured dessert, a Moscato pairing is pretty spot on. Belena Moscato ($18, was $21) is a good place to start.

Finally, if you favour a chocolate dessert, keep that shiraz rolling over from your roast main course. Something like Tempus Two Graphite Series Shiraz ($17).

