The Most Blinding Christmas Decorations On Instagram

The countdown to Christmas is on. Whether you celebrate the day or not, you can still spend the month of December enjoying the festive holiday light displays.

We scoured Instagram to find some of the coolest Christmas lights on houses across the country. California seems to really go all out.

This home on Balboa Island near Newport Beach, Calif., is practically blinding.

34th Street in Baltimore, Md., is known as “Christmas Street.” We can see why.

This Burbank, Calif. home features a merry-go-round and some recognisable film characters.

This Dallas, Tex. house has more Santas than we care to count.

You don’t see too many penguins in Tucson, Ariz., but here’s a festive one.

And here are some videos of elaborate holiday light decorations around the country.

These homes in Dyker Heights in Brooklyn, N.Y., put on quite a light show.

Deacon Dave’s house in Livermore, Calif., has become a tourist attraction.

