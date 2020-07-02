I tried 4 different kinds of store-bought chocolate ice cream and Häagen-Dazs was the creamiest

- I tried four kinds of store-bought chocolate ice cream: Häagen-Dazs, Breyers, Stop & Shop, and Edy’s.
- I judged each ice cream by its texture, creaminess, and chocolate flavor.
- In the end, Häagen-Dazs came out on top with its light, creamy ice cream that oozed sophistication.
The Breyers chocolate ice cream was my least favorite of the ones I tried.
The 16-ounce (453.59g) tub of Breyers chocolate ice cream cost $3.69 from Foodtown.
When I opened the pint of Breyers ice cream, it looked promising.
It was a deep, rich, chocolate color and slightly softened from sitting out on the counter.
Even in the bowl, it looked delicious.
However, when I bit in, I was sorely disappointed by the flavor and texture of the ice cream.
In my opinion, as well as my roommate’s, the Breyers chocolate ice cream lacked that distinct chocolate flavor – frankly, it didn’t taste like anything to me.
The texture was also less than desirable — I thought it was grainy, chalky, and didn’t have the creaminess of some of the other kinds I tried.
While this ice cream definitely didn’t taste bad per se, it didn’t compare to the other ice cream brands I tried.
Stop & Shop’s churn-style chocolate ice cream advertised that it was lower in fat and calories than comparable kinds of ice cream.
A 48-ounce (1,360.78g) tub of chocolate ice cream from Stop & Shop cost me only $3.69. The chain now offers a newer version of its churn-style chocolate ice cream in light, which contains half the fat and 25% less calories than “regular ice cream.”
The tub of Stop & Shop ice cream had a nice churned texture.
The ice cream wasn’t too runny or too hard to scoop.
As for the actual chocolate ice cream, it was good value for how much you get.
Plus, despite being labeled as “light ice cream,” it was undeniably creamy and soft.
However, while the Stop & Shop chocolate ice cream won points for texture, I thought the flavor was lacking.
It tasted like ice with a drizzle of chocolate flavor resembling Hershey’s syrup — slightly artificial and not nearly rich enough for me. So, while this ice cream was certainly edible, I’d probably pass by it next time I go down the freezer aisle.
The chocolate ice cream from Edy’s was the second-best one I tried, in my opinion.
The 1.5-quart, or 48-ounce (1,360.78g), container of Edy’s chocolate ice cream cost me $5.79 at Foodtown.
Opening the tub of Edy’s ice cream, I was excited to dive in.
It was creamy and perfectly scoop-able.
The Edy’s chocolate ice cream could only be described as a kid’s birthday party dream.
It was creamy, milky, and perfectly sweet.
The chocolate flavor was definitely there, but it didn’t taste that rich.
Rather, the Edy’s-brand chocolate ice cream was undeniably nostalgic. It transported me back to days of chocolate ice cream cones in the park or family birthday parties. Paired with a sugary, store-bought cake, this ice cream would be the perfect treat.
The best – and most expensive – ice cream I tried was the chocolate ice cream from Häagen-Dazs.
A 28-ounce (793.79g) container of Häagen-Dazs chocolate ice cream cost me $9.69 from my local Stop & Shop.
Häagen-Dazs’ chocolate ice cream was light in color and, after sitting out on the counter for a few minutes, it retained its shape.
Some of the other kinds became a liquidy, chocolate soup after I left them out.
Häagen-Dazs’ chocolate ice cream formed perfect gelato-like scoops.
The taste was also similar to gelato, funnily enough.
The chocolate ice cream from Häagen-Dazs was light and airy, with just enough sweetness.