I tried 4 different kinds of store-bought chocolate ice cream and Häagen-Dazs was the creamiest

The Breyers chocolate ice cream was my least favorite of the ones I tried. Breyers chocolate ice cream. Erin McDowell/Insider The 16-ounce (453.59g) tub of Breyers chocolate ice cream cost $3.69 from Foodtown.

When I opened the pint of Breyers ice cream, it looked promising. Breyers chocolate ice cream. Erin McDowell/Insider It was a deep, rich, chocolate color and slightly softened from sitting out on the counter.

Even in the bowl, it looked delicious. Breyers chocolate ice cream. Erin McDowell/Insider However, when I bit in, I was sorely disappointed by the flavor and texture of the ice cream.

In my opinion, as well as my roommate’s, the Breyers chocolate ice cream lacked that distinct chocolate flavor – frankly, it didn’t taste like anything to me. Breyers chocolate ice cream. Erin McDowell/Insider The texture was also less than desirable — I thought it was grainy, chalky, and didn’t have the creaminess of some of the other kinds I tried. While this ice cream definitely didn’t taste bad per se, it didn’t compare to the other ice cream brands I tried.

Stop & Shop’s churn-style chocolate ice cream advertised that it was lower in fat and calories than comparable kinds of ice cream. Stop & Shop chocolate ice cream. Erin McDowell/Insider A 48-ounce (1,360.78g) tub of chocolate ice cream from Stop & Shop cost me only $3.69. The chain now offers a newer version of its churn-style chocolate ice cream in light , which contains half the fat and 25% less calories than “regular ice cream.”

The tub of Stop & Shop ice cream had a nice churned texture. Stop & Shop chocolate ice cream. Erin McDowell/Insider The ice cream wasn’t too runny or too hard to scoop.

As for the actual chocolate ice cream, it was good value for how much you get. Stop & Shop chocolate ice cream. Erin McDowell/Insider Plus, despite being labeled as “light ice cream,” it was undeniably creamy and soft.

However, while the Stop & Shop chocolate ice cream won points for texture, I thought the flavor was lacking. Stop & Shop chocolate ice cream. Erin McDowell/Insider It tasted like ice with a drizzle of chocolate flavor resembling Hershey’s syrup — slightly artificial and not nearly rich enough for me. So, while this ice cream was certainly edible, I’d probably pass by it next time I go down the freezer aisle.

The chocolate ice cream from Edy’s was the second-best one I tried, in my opinion. Edy’s chocolate ice cream. Erin McDowell/Insider The 1.5-quart, or 48-ounce (1,360.78g), container of Edy’s chocolate ice cream cost me $5.79 at Foodtown.

Opening the tub of Edy’s ice cream, I was excited to dive in. Edy’s chocolate ice cream. Erin McDowell/Insider It was creamy and perfectly scoop-able.

The Edy’s chocolate ice cream could only be described as a kid’s birthday party dream. Edy’s chocolate ice cream. Erin McDowell/Insider It was creamy, milky, and perfectly sweet.

The chocolate flavor was definitely there, but it didn’t taste that rich. Edy’s chocolate ice cream. Erin McDowell/Insider Rather, the Edy’s-brand chocolate ice cream was undeniably nostalgic. It transported me back to days of chocolate ice cream cones in the park or family birthday parties. Paired with a sugary, store-bought cake, this ice cream would be the perfect treat.

The best – and most expensive – ice cream I tried was the chocolate ice cream from Häagen-Dazs. Häagen-Dazs chocolate ice cream. Erin McDowell/Insider A 28-ounce (793.79g) container of Häagen-Dazs chocolate ice cream cost me $9.69 from my local Stop & Shop.

Häagen-Dazs’ chocolate ice cream was light in color and, after sitting out on the counter for a few minutes, it retained its shape. Häagen-Dazs chocolate ice cream. Erin McDowell/Insider Some of the other kinds became a liquidy, chocolate soup after I left them out.

Häagen-Dazs’ chocolate ice cream formed perfect gelato-like scoops. Häagen-Dazs chocolate ice cream. Erin McDowell/Insider The taste was also similar to gelato, funnily enough.