I tried 4 different kinds of store-bought chocolate ice cream and Häagen-Dazs came out on top for its subtle but creamy flavour

I tried four different kinds of store-bought chocolate ice cream: Häagen-Dazs, Breyers, Stop & Shop, and Edy’s.

I judged each ice cream by its texture, creaminess, and chocolate flavour.

In the end, Häagen-Dazs came out on top with its light, creamy ice cream that oozed sophistication.

The ideal chocolate ice cream should be creamy, perfectly scoop-able, and full of sweet, chocolate flavour.

However, some store-bought brands do chocolate ice cream better than others.

In order to find the best chocolate ice cream in the freezer aisle, I tried four commonly-found brands: Häagen-Dazs, Breyers, Stop & Shop, and Edy’s.

Here’s what I thought of each store-bought chocolate ice cream, ranked from my least favourite to my favourite.

The Breyers chocolate ice cream was my least favourite of the ones I tried.

The 16-ounce tub of Breyers chocolate ice cream cost $US3.69 from Foodtown.

From the moment I opened the pint of Breyers ice cream, it looked promising.

It was a deep, rich, chocolate colour and slightly softened from sitting out on the counter.

Even in the bowl, it looked delicious.

However, when I bit in, I was sorely disappointed by the flavour and texture of the ice cream.

In my opinion, as well as my roommate’s, the Breyers chocolate ice cream lacked that distinct chocolate flavour — frankly, it didn’t taste like anything to me.

The texture was also less than desirable – it was grainy, chalky, and didn’t have the creaminess of some of the other kinds I tried.

While this ice cream definitely didn’t taste bad per se, it didn’t compare to the other ice cream brands I tried.

Stop & Shop’s churn-style chocolate ice cream advertised that it was lower in fat and calories than comparable kinds of ice cream.

A 48-ounce tub of chocolate ice cream from Stop & Shop cost me only $US3.69.

The tub of Stop & Shop ice cream had a nice churned texture.

The ice cream wasn’t too runny or too hard to scoop.

As for the actual chocolate ice cream, it was a good value for how much you get.

Plus, despite being labelled as “light ice cream,” it was undeniably creamy and soft.

However, while the Stop & Shop chocolate ice cream won points for texture, the flavour was lacking.

It tasted like ice with a drizzle of chocolate flavour resembling Hershey’s syrup – slightly artificial and not nearly rich enough for me. So, while this ice cream was certainly edible, I’d probably pass by it next time I go down the freezer aisle.

The chocolate ice cream from Edy’s was the second-best one I tried, in my opinion.

The 1.5-quart, or 48-ounce, container of Edy’s chocolate ice cream cost me $US5.79 at Foodtown.

Opening the tub of Edy’s ice cream, I was excited to dive in.

It was creamy and perfectly scoop-able.

The Edy’s chocolate ice cream could only be described as a kid’s birthday party dream.

It was creamy, milky, and perfectly sweet.

The chocolate flavour was definitely there, but it didn’t taste expensive or rich, necessarily.

Rather, the Edy’s-brand chocolate ice cream was undeniably nostalgic. It transported me back to days of chocolate ice cream cones in the park or family birthday parties. Paired with a sugary, store-bought cake, this ice cream would be the perfect treat.

The best ice cream I tried was the chocolate ice cream from Häagen-Dazs.

A 28-ounce container of Häagen-Dazs chocolate ice cream cost me $US9.69 from my local Stop & Shop.

Häagen-Dazs’ chocolate ice cream was light in colour and, after sitting out on the counter for a few minutes, it retained its shape — rather than becoming a liquidy, chocolate soup like some of the other kinds I bought.

To me, this was a promising sign that the ice cream was high quality.

Häagen-Dazs’ chocolate ice cream formed perfect gelato-like scoops.

The taste was also similar to gelato, funnily enough.

The chocolate ice cream from Häagen-Dazs was light and airy, with just enough sweetness.

The chocolate flavour was subtle, but the ice cream did taste distinctly “real” – there was no fake, chocolate syrup-tasting flavour to be found.

This is the type of ice cream you’d break out for a fancy dinner party or classy night in – not your kid’s birthday party.

