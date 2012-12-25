The 10 Best Chinese Restaurants In New York City

Photo: Facebook.com/Grand-Sichuan-International-St-Marks
It’s Christmas Eve. That means that all over the world families are gathering together around dinner tables to celebrate.But here in New York, we have our own tradition: eating at a Chinese restaurant.
In the beloved tradition of eating Chinese food on Christmas, we’ve found the best Chinese restaurants in Manhattan.
There are several branches of the local Grand Sichuan chain, but the one on St. Marks Place is arguably the best one in the city.
The menu of traditional Sichuan dishes is so extensive that you may have trouble choosing.
Hot Kitchen serves spicy Sichuan cuisine in a low-key spot in the East Village. The menu features lots of seafood dishes, like soft-shell crab and steamed whole fish with hot bean sauce.
Dishes are served family-style, so this place is best for groups.
Joe's Shanghai is famous for its soup dumplings, called Xiao Long Bao or 'Little Dumplings in the Basket.'
They come in either pork or crab meat varieties, served in a bamboo basket. Bite the edge of the dumpling and carefully slurp up the soup, being careful to avoid spilling the piping hot broth all over you.
Some people say Joe's Shanghai is overrated and expensive with long lines. Others swear by it. Love it or hate it, this place is an institution.
A meal here will leave your mouth scorched -- but in a good way.
Legend serves extra spicy but delicious Szechuan classics like Dan Dan Noodles and Sichuan Spicy Ma Po Tofu with black beans. Order the Sichuan cucumbers to cool the fire in your mouth!
This Lower East Side outpost of the San Francisco restaurant of the same name has been packed since the day it opened its doors this year.
With loud music, a free keg for those waiting for a table, and a trendy young crowd, the vibe here definitely runs toward party.
The Chinese food is extremely spicy, but there's plenty of beer to help put the fire out.
Multiple locations in Manhattan
Mr. Chow turns Chinese food into fine dining. The dining room is elegant, service is excellent, and the food is superb -- but you'll pay for the experience.
There are two locations in Manhattan -- in Tribeca and Midtown East -- but both are trendy.
RedFarm is a creative, high-end Chinese restaurant in the West Village that brings you innovative, Chinese dishes presented in a very whimsical, playful manner.
Check out, for example, the Pac-Man ghost dumplings with the sesame seed eyes or the Katz's pastrami egg roll.
They don't take reservations, so come early to nab a table.
103 Mott St.
While every New Yorker has his or her favourite spot, Chinatown's Royal Seafood is our pick for the best Dim Sum in the city.
They have all sorts of dumplings and delicious Dim Sum bites, but the lobster is one of the best things on the menu.
Shun Lee serves haute Chinese cuisine in an elegant dining room with black-lacquered walls and a golden dragon design.
The food is equally upscale and delicious, but it's not cheap.
Multiple locations in Manhattan and Queens
Xi'an Famous Foods serves western Chinese specialties, like awesome hand-pulled noodles and a cumin lamb burger at incredibly cheap prices.
They have locations in Chinatown, the East Village, and Flushing, Queens.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.